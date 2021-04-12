'Real positivity' in Colchester as shops reopen after lockdown

Published: 5:36 PM April 12, 2021

Colchester town centre is open again after the third lockdown

The reopening of non-essential shops after lockdown brought a "real positivity" to Colchester.

Shops in Middleborough, Crouch Street, High Street and St Johns Street reopened on Monday, April 12 after the third national lockdown in England.

Colchester Business Improvement District manager Sam Good, whose organisation represents 490 businesses in the town, said afterwards: “We're thrilled to see town centre businesses opening their doors this week despite the hardship caused by Covid-19 in the past year.

Sam Good, manager of Colchester BID. Picture: OUR COLCHESTER - Credit: Archant

"There has been real positivity and liveliness from those visiting the town centre today and the numbers seen show that people want to shop in physical premises and support their high street.

"With safety measures in place throughout the town centre, footfall has been well-managed and the first day for phase two of the road map has been a success.

"There is still a long way to go for many shops to reverse the effects of the pandemic.

"The BID is working closely with town centre stakeholders to develop a recovery road map with a particular focus on the more hard-hit sectors, such as nighttime economy and hospitality.”