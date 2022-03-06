News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Colchester vets reopens one month after devastating fire

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:17 PM March 6, 2022
Vets4Pets in Colchester has reopened one month after a fire forced it to close

Before and after at a Colchester veterinary practice which has reopened its doors a month after a devastating fire forced it to close.

A Colchester vets is has reopened its doors a month after a devastating fire forced it to close. 

The fire, which is thought to have originated from an electrical fault, broke out during the night of January 19 at the Vets4Pets building and spread quickly. 

Thankfully no pets or people were harmed, but it did cause significant damage to the building. 

The veterinary clinic has reopened 

The veterinary clinic has reopened

Now, after extensive repairs to fire-damaged kennels, doors and walls, as well as the replacement of all medication, computers, air-conditioners and blood machines – the Colchester Vets4Pets practice has fully reopened.

Dr Don Crawford, practice owner and veterinary surgeon, said: “We know our colleagues and clients alike were shocked by the fire at our practice and we’d like to say a huge thank you to them for their patience and understanding during this time.

“We immediately started work on repairing the fire damage so we could return home to our practice and now we’re open we can’t wait to welcome everyone back with open arms.”

Pets
Colchester News

