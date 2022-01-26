News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How Suffolk and Essex groups can apply for community fridge funding

Dominic Bareham

Published: 5:31 PM January 26, 2022
New details have been confirmed for the new Co-Op store in Rendlesham.

Groups planning on organising food-related activities are being invited to apply for funding for a community fridge. 

A scheme has been set up by supermarket chain The Co-op and environmental organisation Hubbub to provide £4,000 funding for community fridges across the UK. 

Applications are being invited from community groups in Suffolk and north Essex which are not for profit, have a bank account, are looking to set up a fridge within the next six months and looking to run it for three years. 

Other criteria include the fridge being open to everyone, that it is not to be used for emergency food and there are no other community fridges within two miles. 

For more information and to apply for funding, visit https://co-operate.coop.co.uk/apply-for-funding-to-set-up-a-fridge/

Suffolk

