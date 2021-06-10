Bury St Edmunds bathroom store in liquidation owing nearly £140k
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
A Bury St Edmunds bathroom business has gone into liquidation, leaving the government on the hook for a £50,000 pandemic loan.
Concept Bathrooms, which has a registered trading address at 7 Chamberlayne Road in the town, appointed liquidators from Wilson Field on May 20.
According to documents filed with Companies House, when the company went into liquidation it owed £139,574.21.
The largest creditor is Barclays Bank which provided the company with a £50,000 coronavirus bounce back loan in June 2020 — the maximum amount available under the scheme.
Under the scheme, the government guaranteed 100% of the loan to give businesses more flexibility to borrow money mid-pandemic.
You may also want to watch:
Other significant creditors include Lloyds bank which is owed £14,992.78, the redundancy payment service which is owed £13,334.80 and a Norwich-based property development firm called Dencora 2000 which is owed £14,699.04.
A spokesman for the Sheffield-based liquidators said: “Concept Bathrooms Ltd entered liquidation due to a lack of income that would allow them to repay loans obtained in 2018/19. Coronavirus-related lockdowns also had a detrimental impact.
Most Read
- 1 Oxford boss hits out at 'ludicrous' League One spending while appearing to take swipe at Ipswich Town
- 2 Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals
- 3 US President Joe Biden tells of pride in Suffolk airbase on historic visit
- 4 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 5 Town make offer for West Brom midfielder Harper
- 6 Four in hospital after crash between car and pick-up truck
- 7 Hundreds of plane spotters await arrival of Air Force One
- 8 Hospital 'very sorry' after postmaster's death over Bank Holiday weekend
- 9 Key signings and exits at every League One clubs so far
- 10 Two in, two out, as Louis rings the changes at Ipswich Witches
"The company employed three staff members, including the director; all three have lost their jobs. At this point, the company’s creditors will not receive a dividend.”