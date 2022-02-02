Rural issues to be discussed at conference

Issues affecting people living in rural communities will be considered at a conference to be held at the start of March.

Community Action Suffolk, which supports social enterprises, is staging the event to discuss safeguarding in rural areas, including discussion of problems hidden in plain sight.

The conference on March 10 from 9.30am to 12.30pm will be delivered via Zoom and aims to provide informative sessions for the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector, including charities, community groups, sports groups and clubs, village halls and community buildings, Men’s Sheds and Good Neighbour Schemes.

Everyone is welcome to participate, including private or statutory organisations.

The event is suitable for paid staff and volunteers and will provide practical information to support people to see and respond effectively to safeguarding issues that can affect the lives of people in rural communities.

There will also be the opportunity to hear from national and local experts in their field and Q&A opportunities with the speakers.

To sign up for the event, visit https://www.communityactionsuffolk.org.uk/event/rural-safeguarding-conference-hidden-in-plain-sight/