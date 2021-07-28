Suffolk sprinter opens her 'dream' cafe at age of 25

Published: 7:00 PM July 28, 2021

An East Bergholt cafe has been opened by its owner and former Suffolk sprinter Hannah James.

The food business at the glamping site in Constable Park had its first day back in June and has now opened its cafe this month.

Holbrook couple Ian and Sarah Williams, owners of Constable Park, hired Ms James originally as the manager but the 25-year-old managed to talk them into allowing her to run it as her own business.

Ms James has given up being a sprinting star but has kept up her physical training, and pushed her energy into this new venture.

She has lots of plans on how to make it "the most outside the box cafe" in Suffolk and cannot wait to get started.

The cafe, which opened in early July, already has five staff for front-of-house and three chefs.

"I have so many ideas and the possibilities are endless," she said.

So far it has afternoon tea, grazing boards, big breakfasts, vegan options and innovative sandwiches.

Most of the ingredients are from local producers and cakes are freshly baked every morning.

An eco-friendly design is also at the heart of the building, which has solar panels, a pitched roof, ladder lighting, log burner and porthole window.

Breakfast is only during certain hours in the morning to maximize the time for solar energy, with light lunches served the rest of the day. Electricity use is lowered further with the coffee machine being separately powered.

There is also indoor and terrace seating giving stunning views of Cattawade and Flatford Mill.

"It's been absolutely fantastic," Ms James added. "We've been rammed on Saturday and had a very good start."

The former business student is not just content with running her cafe but has also started building herself an eco-friendly home.

Concrete will go in during August and it will be a log cabin, in Stutton, with environmental features.

Constable Park cafe is set between Brantham and East Bergholt, off the East Bergholt Road, and is now open for glamping and paddleboarding.

