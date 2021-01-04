Published: 5:36 PM January 4, 2021

Three members of the same family have built up more than 55 years with the same construction firm.

The three members of the Fayers family work for building contractor Anderson — one of the UK’s largest property developers which operates across Suffolk and Essex.

Nigel Fayers started working for the company 31 years ago and was joined by his nephew Gary Fayers 22 years ago.

Two years ago, they were joined by Nigel’s son Paul Fayers — with all three working on the same project in their home town of Sudbury since then.

Nigel said: “I have pretty much been a part of the Anderson since the company started 33 years ago.

"I’ve had offers to work elsewhere but I like it here – it feels like being part of one big family which is funny really when you consider that most of mine do actually work here.”

The 57-year-old is part of the groundworks team and barely had any time off during his three decades with the firm until workers were furloughed during the coronavirus crisis.

“I have always got up in the morning and gone to work so it was difficult to just stay home and stay in one place,” he said. “Anderson has been great though with loads of support from the rest of the guys and we have all pulled together.”

He is working on Anderson’s 130-home Chilton Place development off Waldingfield Road along with Gary, 39, and Paul, 29. They have been laying the drainage, pipework and tarmac for the roads.

Gary said: “Lockdown basically got in the way of our aim to reach 100 years of Fayers’ service without interruption.

“None of us like being at home twiddling our thumbs so we were pretty pleased when the site reopened with all the extra safety measures in place.

“Those who work in the construction sector are used to PPE – we all wear hard hats, steel toes caps and high visibility jackets – so the extra bits and pieces to do with masks and distances and so on has been easy for us to incorporate.”

Anderson group managing director Andrew Jay said: “The Fayers family epitomise a lot of the people we have on site – loyal workers who have been with our company for many years and understand how we operate and know that we will do everything we can to retain them, support them and protect them – even in the wake of coronavirus.

"The latest lockdown did not interrupt work on site so hopefully the Fayers can continue to work towards their 100 years with Anderson. That would be something I’d be proud to see them achieve."