Converting grazing land from livestock to crop farming is "unsustainable" in the UK's largest beef and sheep rearing regions, a study suggests.

The investigation led by Rothamsted Research found the chances of success for growing winter wheat on fields in the West Country once used to raise livestock could be as little as 28%.

Crop failures and small yields were likely - with climate change affecting the ability of farm machinery to reach fields and increased rainfall making sowing crops impossible in some years.

The West Country has traditionally been associated with livestock farming, while more arable-leaning regions like East Anglia are seen as the nation's "breadbasket".

Researchers looked at the idea of converting grazing land in the West Country and other parts of Europe in response to questions over what could happen to UK livestock farming communities as society shifts towards more plant-based diets.

Without climate change, yields could be great than 14t/ha - but simulations showed increased future rainfall could have a dire effect - bringing that down to less than 3t/ha in some cases.

Lead author Dr Lianhai Wu said: “Adapting to the changing climate and changes in consumer demands will force us to diversify land from its current uses. Livestock grazing is the main type of farming across the west of the British Isles and it has been suggested that grasslands in the region could be converted to other land uses, such as growing cereal crops.

“However, our simulations suggest that, for the southwest of England and regions under a similar combination of soil types and climates, planting winter wheat between October and December would be impossible in some years because of constraints on soil ‘workability’.”

The study looked at three soil types common across the southwest using predictions from the Met Office about future climates. It looked at "workability" - the ability of a soil to support being ploughed - and "trafficability" - the soil's ability to cope with heavy machinery without being damaged.

Across the different soil types in the region, chances of successfully sowing winter wheat between October and December ranged from 28% to 76%. Harvest was predicted to be less affected by increases in rainfall.

Climate models showed the number of heavy rain days with more than 2cm of rain rising in the southwest from six days to up to 17 days a year by the end of the century.

Delays to sowing and failure to harvest a crop in some years because of wet weather would make conversion to arable a “non-starter” for livestock farmers in the southwest, Dr Wu concluded.

“But the question still remains – if we are going to eat less meat and rear less livestock, what happens to these farmers and these farming areas?”

The study examined the implications for soil carbon storage and greenhouse gas emissions if grassland cut three times a year to provide silage is converted to winter wheat.

While average greenhouse gas emissions from soil growing ryegrass were higher than from the same land converted to wheat, this was compensated for by the greater amounts of carbon stored within the ryegrass, it found.

Grasses return more of this carbon to the soil after they die which means carbon stocks decline annually after converting grassland to wheat by 165 to 280kg of carbon per hectare, depending on climate scenario and soil type, the report concluded.

“Grassland conversion in the region would not be sustainable in terms of carbon sequestration although applications of livestock manure or other organic materials could mitigate soil C losses to some extent,” said Dr Wu

“In terms of storing carbon in the soil, converting grassland to winter wheat is therefore unsustainable in areas with soils and climates similar to the southwest of England, such as many other areas in the UK and northern Europe.”