Cook and Greggs to join Colchester retail park

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 8:00 AM February 5, 2022
One of the retail units at Churchmanor Estates' Stane Retail Park in Colchester

Cook and Greggs are expected to join Stane Retail Park in Colchester in March - Credit: Churchmanor Estates

A Colchester retail park has welcomed two new tenants.

Cook and Greggs have joined Stane Retail Park where they have secured kiosk units. They join Aldi, B&Q and M&S Food Hall, which is joining this year.

Owner Churchmanor Estates said it was excited to welcome its latest tenants.

Both Cook and Greggs are expected to open in March 2022.

As part of the construction works Churchmanor had spent £2.6m on improvements to the Eight Ash Green A12 roundabout with a new four-way traffic signal junction and the widening of the Western Bypass to two lanes between Essex Yeomanry Way and the Sainsbury’s roundabout.

Churchmanor development director Matt Cloke said: “We are very pleased to be welcoming both Cook and Greggs to Stane Retail Park in 2022. Both are well loved brands who will complement and expand the range of shops and facilities on offer to Colchester residents. In particular, we are especially pleased Cook has chosen Stane Retail Park to be their first retail park location in the UK.”
 

Commercial Property
Colchester News

