East Anglian retailer receives mental health training from Suffolk Mind
- Credit: East of England Co-op
Staff at the East of England Co-op have undertaken mental health training from Suffolk Mind.
The retailer and charity joined together as a method of providing colleagues with the knowledge and skills to support each other's mental health.
The approach encourages employers to create workplaces which enable people to meet their emotional needs such as control, community and security.
Jon Neal, chief executive of Suffolk Mind, said “This work with the East of England Co-op goes beyond the standard response we see from some employers, to simply make counselling available to employees, host a couple of wellbeing events and have a few mental health first aiders.
"The organisation’s leadership has sent a clear signal to colleagues that they want to make a real difference by continually improving their workplace culture and training colleagues to be able to support each other better.”
Suffolk Mind initially trained the senior leadership team and is now working with more than 200 line managers across the organisation, which it says will create a waterfall effect throughout the workforce.
In addition to line managers, funeral and security teams have received training due to their roles often exposing them to high emotions, other people’s distress and potentially difficult experiences.
Most Read
- 1 Police rescue dog from the side of A12
- 2 Huge fire breaks out in east Suffolk
- 3 Matchday Live: How Town's 2-0 win at Accrington unfolded
- 4 Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash
- 5 New festival set to take off in Suffolk seaside town
- 6 Ipswich man arrested after motorcyclist dies in serious crash on A12
- 7 Police launch appeal to find girl, 14, missing from east Suffolk
- 8 7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers
- 9 New Co-op supermarket opens its doors in Suffolk town
- 10 Fire breaks out at workshop in mid Suffolk village
Doug Field, joint chief executive at the East of England Co-op, said: “We want to be the best retail organisation in our region for talking about and taking care of mental health, providing our colleagues with a supportive environment to help them grow.
“We live by the value of being stronger together. By understanding mental health and wellbeing and having the confidence to have those conversations with our colleagues, together we can be unstoppable.”
Charlie Green, deputy head of education at Suffolk Mind, said it’s vital everyone understands their emotional needs to support their wellbeing, and by normalising mental health conversations we can create a more supportive environment for each other.
She added: "We need to normalise mental health – we all have a brain, so we all have mental health.”