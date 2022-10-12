A Suffolk employer is prioritising its workers' mental health by reminding them to take breaks - and not take their work home.

Karen Rogers - boss of Ipswich IT support firm Corbel - says it is important for employees to switch off after work and have a sensible work-life balance.

The company - which offers help and cyber security advice to businesses across Ipswich, Felixstowe, Stowmarket, and the wider Suffolk area - said it wanted to address workplace burn-out as the problem becomes more acute across the county as a whole.

"We have seen a deterioration in the mental health of adults and young people across Suffolk, and the rest of the UK. A change needs to be made. It is essential for us to encourage the conversation around mental health in order to help with prevention and outline that there is help available for those who are struggling," the company said.

Between 2020-2021 the cost of poor mental health to employers is believed to have been somewhere between £53-56bn - with 44% of people admitting that they felt burnt out at work, it added.

It supports the work of mental health charities including Heads Together and Suffolk Mind in trying to encourage good mental health at work.

“Here at Corbel, we believe it is so important for employees to be reminded to take a break throughout the day and switch off after work to help improve wellbeing.” said Ms Rogers.

“Checking work-related platforms outside of working hours does not provide any benefit and certainly doesn't help us to maintain a state of wellbeing. We recommend our employees avoid doing this where possible.

“Ensuring we prioritise a work-life balance is essential to improving our overall mental health. It doesn’t need to be difficult to achieve a work-life balance and small, simple changes can make all the difference."

She recommended listening to upbeat music on the commute home from work and giving yourself something to look forward to once you get home, such as spending time with family or watching a film.

It was "essential" for employees to set themselves clear boundaries between work and home to achieve a sense of balance, she said, as she called on other local businesses to follow her company's lead.

“Employers in Suffolk need to realise that prioritising wellbeing does not necessarily need to be costly," she said.

"For example, providing some quick, healthy snacks in the office – such as fresh fruit - can be a great way to encourage your team to eat a balanced diet and can help to improve concentration levels.

"Or another example could be that employers could provide some mental health initiatives for their employees, like mindfulness sessions, or free or discounted therapy sessions to help show them that support that is available to them at work.

“Investing both time and money into wellbeing in your Suffolk business is so important and can be extremely beneficial in regard to improving your company culture."

Corbel - based at Wentworth Rd, Ransomes Industrial Estate - is hosting an open morning on Tuesday, November 8, from 9:30am to midday. This will include the latest technology updates - and simple tips and tricks employers can work into the working day to help employees' wellbeing.







