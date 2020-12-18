'Crippling' – Hospitality sector reacts to Tier 2 news

Published: 6:45 AM December 18, 2020

An executive at a leading Suffolk brewery has labelled the new government coronavirus tiers as "crippling", as the sector continues to try to recover from lockdown.

Nick Attfield, director of properties at Adnams, which owns a large number of pubs and hotels in the east, said Tier 2 can be the worst of all three tiers for pubs and hoteliers.

Mr Attfield said: "Tier 2 can actually be the hardest of all restrictions.

"For the pub trade, especially for wet-led pubs, these restrictions do not work well – especially for the customers we typically attract at Adnams who want to enjoy a drink with their friends.

"Tier 2 restrictions just don't work for an industry like ours. Wet-led pubs who can prove they make less than 50% of their money from food can receive the equivalent of £33 a day in support, it just isn't enough.

"All of hospitality under Tier 2 is effectively crippled – I appreciate the support from the government and that helped the majority of us to recover losses from the first lockdown, but the tiers see us struggle again."

The dilemma is worsened, Mr Attfield said, by much of Essex alongside London and the home counties entering Tier 3 – where a significant number of their customers travel from.

"Us, and others in the tourism industry, are very reliant on custom from the areas now entering TIer 3," he said.

"A large proportion of our visitor economy comes from that part of the world.

"We are major manufacturing machines and it takes a lot more to get us back up and running when we stop than it does to keep us going."

Elsewhere however, some venues have praised the government's decision – none more so than Ipswich Town Football Club, who can continue to host 2,000 fans at home games.

Club secretary Stuart Hayton said: "It is great that we'll be able to have 2,000 fans with us at Portman Road on Boxing Day.

"A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes and we look forward to welcoming the season ticket holders attending the match against Northampton Town."