Published: 11:27 AM March 16, 2021

A global maritime and logistics firm has teamed up with a ship-owning company as both businesses look to expand further across the USA, Singapore and Europe.

Cory Brothers — which has its global headquarters in Ipswich — has signed a heads of agreement to form a joint venture business with Dutch firm Vertom Agencies Group.

Joint venture VertomCory — which will be formally completed in the coming months — will be headed up by Cory Bros managing director Peter Wilson, who will become its chief executive.

The two brands have worked together for nearly a decade and both believe that their shared cultures and values will help them to build a broader platform and enable them both to grow organically and through acquisitions.

Both companies — which will be strategic partners and shareholders in the business — say they are committed to delivering excellent customer service, digital technology, structured compliance, and a healthy and safe working environment with the new venture.

Vertom Agencies Group managing director Maurice Lelieveld said: “ We have built our business on excellent service, reliability and strong, lasting partnerships. I’m looking forward to expanding our business together with Cory Brothers.”

Mr Wilson said VertomCory would offer “top class” services to their customers in all segments of today’s shipping industry.

“This is a substantial development for Cory Brothers — a natural alignment of two like-minded, well suited and forward-thinking companies,” he added.

Cory Bros, which dates back to 1842, has offices in the UK, USA and Singapore and is a leading logistics and maritime service provider. Vertom, established in 1974, has an extensive international network to provide customers with tailor-made shipping solutions.