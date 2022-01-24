Deadline nears to apply for up to £6,000 Covid grant

Leisure, hospitality and accommodation businesses in west Suffolk have three more weeks left to apply for Covid relief up to £6,000.

West Suffolk Council is encouraging businesses to come forward to apply for a grant to help them cope with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

So far, 270 applicants have sought an Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant (OHLG), which is being administered by West Suffolk Council and provides local firms with the opportunity to apply for a one-off grant of up to £6,000.

The grant is provided to local councils by the Government to enable local authorities to support hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses.

Firms have until 18 February to apply for the grant.

As of Monday, businesses are also able to apply for the Omicron Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG), which provides additional support to those outside the rates system.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/c19business



