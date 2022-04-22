Couple to open a new 'all things geeky' games shop in Haverhill

Francesca and Hinn Lau are opening a new games shop in Haverhill - Credit: Loot Drop/Todd Unsworth

A new game and geeky memorabilia shop is opening in Haverhill this weekend.

Francesca and Hinn Lau, who got married in November last year, will be opening the doors of their new shop, Loot Drop, to customers on Saturday, April 23.

Selling products including Funko Pops, trading cards, action figures and Japanese snacks and drinks, the shop promises to be an oasis for all things geeky.

The shop will stock Funko Pops, trading cards, action figures, Japanese snacks and drinks and more - Credit: Loot Drop

Mr Lau said: "I've wanted to do this since I was young. I've always done a little bit of buying and selling stuff, geeky merchandise, basically statues, games, promotional items, that sort of thing."

Mrs Lau added: "We wanted to give something more to our younger generation, they haven't got much to do around here and it is nice to bring the fresh flavour to Haverhill.

One of the game tables at Loot Drop - Credit: Loot Drop

"People can rent tables to play games - either our board games or Warhammer and Dungeons and Dragons, stuff like that.

"I play a lot of Dungeons and Dragons. We will be selling some Dungeons and Dragons merchandise, hopefully, some books, and some dice. We have quite a few people who are interested in being dungeon masters.

"One of our friends is pretty interested in running one-shots for beginners and we're also hoping to get a relative of mine who has been a DM for 20 years to do some more in-depth sessions for our more advanced players."

Mr Lau continued: "We've got a few tables downstairs, and we're hoping to get some retro games in. Stuff like Mario Kart— people miss the old couch co-op days."

Hinn and Francesca plan on getting some retro games to replicate the "Couch co-op days" - Credit: Loot Drop

Mrs Lau said "Hinn grew up in the town, and I grew up in Bury. His parents ran the takeaway so Hinn and his family are known quite well."

He added: "I've been here 32 years, nearly 33."

Speaking about the gaming community in town, Mrs Lau said: "I've been here for about five years now, and at first, I thought there wasn't much going on in Haverhill, but no, there's actually quite a substantial gaming community and lots of collectors."

"There are a lot of geeks in Haverhill", added her husband.

Loot Drop is located at 28A High Street, in Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 8AR.