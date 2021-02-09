News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Land with permission for 43 homes to be sold for charity

Angus Williams

Published: 5:59 PM February 9, 2021   
The former farmland in Creeting St Mary which has permission for 43 new homes.

The former farmland in Creeting St Mary which has permission for 43 new homes. - Credit: SAVILLS

An area of former farmland in a Suffolk village with permission for more than 40 homes is up for sale, with the proceeds going to a local charity.

The 5.8-acre site off Jacks Green road in Creeting St Mary has permission for 43 houses — 14 of which will be affordable.

Located to the south side of the A14, the land was cultivated at one time but has remained unused for many years.

Mid Suffolk District Council granted outline planning permission on the site in September last year.

Needham Market & Barking Welfare Charities will use the proceeds of sale to build additional almshouses and provide ongoing support to local residents.

Savills is marketing the land on behalf of the charity.

Thomas Higgins, from the development team at Savills Chelmsford, said:  “This particular site – close to a main road and within easy access of nearby towns – provides an excellent opportunity to help meet the ever-increasing demand for high quality new homes in Suffolk.”

The site is being sold by informal tender and the deadline for bids is midday March 26

