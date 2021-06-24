Published: 8:20 AM June 24, 2021

The new-look interior of the Cricketers Inn at Clavering following its refurbishment - Credit: Emma Cabielles

A north Essex country inn snapped up last year by an East Anglian pub chain has reopened following a major refurbishment.

The Cricketers at Clavering was owned by TV chef Jamie Oliver's parents but in November last year dad Trevor Oliver said it was the "right time" to move on after 44 years running it.

Now the 16th century site has fully reopened with a new look which current owners the Chestnut Group said was "bursting with character".

A new-look bedroom at the Cricketers, Clavering - Credit: Emma Cabielles

Philip Turner - who heads up the 12-strong pub group which owns the Ship at Dunwich, the Globe Inn at Wells-next-the-Sea, the Westleton Crown near the Suffolk coast, and the Packhorse Inn at Moulton, near Newmarket - said they were "thrilled" at the new look and looking forward to welcoming guests.

Its 22 en suite rooms have been refurbished and shared spaces including the bar area and restaurant have been given a makeover.

Original features including open fireplaces and exposed beams have been retained and guests with dogs are welcome.

Philip Turner said he was very much looking forward to welcoming back guests for stays and indoor dining.

Inside the Cricketers at Clavering - Credit: Emma Cabielles

“The acquisition of The Cricketers in October 2020 from Trevor and Sally Oliver marked the start of an exciting chapter for us," he said.

"The lockdown period has allowed us to make our own mark on this much-loved village pub, while respecting its historic character. We’re thrilled with how the property is looking and look forward to welcoming guests, old and new.

"It is rewarding to see how the team has embraced the investment, and how promotions from within the kitchen and front of house are bringing new life to the property.”



