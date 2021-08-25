Promotion

Published: 9:00 AM August 25, 2021

The summer holidays are nearly over, so why not return to the workplace after your staycation on your bike and get Cycle September off to a good start?

Suffolk County Council is partnering with Love to Ride to run the month-long Cycle September campaign, which is free for individuals and businesses to sign up to.

It follows the success of the county council and Love to Ride’s previous campaigns Ride it Out in March and Bike Month in June.

During Cycle September, employees can compete on workplace leader boards to earn the most points, as well as entering draws for individual prizes, ranging from gift cards for local bike shops to a Cyclehoop workplace bike storage prize pack, worth £8,000.

You can earn points by cycling as well as by encouraging others to cycle. Winning workplaces will receive certificates and 10 limited edition Love to Ride t-shirts for their riders.

David Backler is part of the bike user group at BT Adastral. He's been using the Love To Ride platform for two years and said: "I ride because it keeps me fit and reduces my spend on fuel for the car.”

He uses Strava to automatically log his rides and when asked about taking part in Cycle September he said: "Why wouldn't you, especially if you already cycle. You'll motivate colleagues to get on their bikes and you'll have a chance to win a prize!

"Companies are trying to show how they are reducing their energy use, and the Love to Ride platform tells you how much Co2 your employees are saving by choosing to ride a bike."

There’s still plenty of time for businesses to sign up to Cycle September and if you register before 11.59pm on August 31 you will be entered into a pre-registration prize draw for one of three £100 local bike shop gift cards.

Love to Ride Suffolk will be delivering two 30-minute webinars to tell businesses everything they need to know about getting involved on Thursday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 31. Book a place.

For an informal conversation on how your business can benefit completely free of charge from the Love to Ride Suffolk platform and campaigns email gayle@lovetoride.org or simply register for Cycle September.