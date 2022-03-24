Popular women's cycling event returns after Covid-19 pandemic

Women on Wheels will be held for the first time since the pandemic - Credit: Andy Abbott

A popular cycling event will be returning this Spring for the first time in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Women on Wheels will be taking to the road on May 22 when hundreds of female cyclists take to the streets of Eye and the surrounding countryside.

Previous events have been cancelled due to virus restrictions, but organisers are keen to restart the event in aid of the Blossom charity, which supports people going through personal difficulties.

Emily Orford, founder of event organisers Fit Together Studio, said: “We’re excited to be organising a Women on Wheels event in Eye for the first time this year.

“Women on Wheels is a fantastic initiative, encouraging women and girls to get active and have fun through cycling.

“We are especially proud to partner with the Blossom charity, which provides invaluable services to help those in need achieve their goals.

“We can’t wait to see women put the pedal to the metal and enjoy a ride through one of Suffolk’s most beautiful market towns.”

This May’s event will be split between 10-mile and 20-mile routes, starting from Eye Community Centre and taking riders through the surrounding villages.

Normally taking place in towns across the country, Women on Wheels aims to encourage more women to get involved in cycling while raising money for local charities.

The initiative comes as part of Suffolk County Council’s push to make Suffolk the most active county in the country.

Any cyclist who raises £250 or more will receive a special Blossom charity T-shirt as a thank you for their support.

Entry to the event is priced at £10 for 10-mile riders and £15 for those taking part on the 20-mile route.

Discounted prices are available for under-16s accompanied by an adult.

More information and details on how to secure a place can be found at www.fittogetherstudio.co.uk/wow.

Information on other Women on Wheels events can be found at www.wowsuffolk.org.uk.

For more information about the blossom charity and the programmes they run, visit www.theblossomcharity.co.uk.