First look inside Damson & Wilde's new bar and restaurant

A new bar and restaurant serving Mediterranean flavours is set to open in Bury St Edmunds tomorrow.

Damson & Wilde is located in the former Café Rouge site on Abbeygate Street and aims to offer "the warmest welcome to everyone all day, every day."

A spokesman said: "it is conveniently close to home and work, bringing together locals for their social get-togethers. Our bar is where local life happens."

They describe their renovations as "sympathetic" due to the property's status as a Grade II Listed building, choosing to enhance features such as the decorative ceiling to create a "warm, welcoming and comfortable atmosphere".

Damson & Wilde in Bury St Edmunds has been opened by the City Pub Group which owns 43 establishments across the southern half of England and Wales.

As for the food and drink on offer, they said: "We love fresh and healthy ingredients but aren't afraid of a sprinkle of naughtiness too.

"With a variety of small plates, big plates and sharing dishes, there's plenty to choose from for adults and kids alike."

They list the 'D&W Breakfast' as one of the signature dishes on their brunch menu and also offer the 'D&W Green Salad' and 'The D&W Burger' on their lunch menu.

On Sundays, they offer a range of roasts, including their slow roast leg of lamb, spatchcock chicken, low and slow cooked striploin of beef and harissa roasted butternut squash roasts.

They also have an extensive wine list, offer a variety of cocktails and a range of draught including local beers from Artefact and Brewshed, which they encourage customers to enjoy in their secluded courtyard garden.

Their signature cocktail, the Damson 75, is a mix of Plymouth gin, Louis Dornier Champagne, strawberry syrup and lemon juice.

Damson & Wilde describe their staff members as a "fabulous team of locals", headed up by general manager Fabrizio Lippi and assistant manager Sam.

They say they'll do their utmost to ensure their bar is the perfect place to relax and unwind with friends, family, colleagues, or in your own company.