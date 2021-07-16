News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delivery service Deliveroo launches in Sudbury

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:56 PM July 16, 2021   
Swiss Cottage residents have complained about Deliveroo. Picture: David Davies/PA

Delivery company Deliveroo has launched early in Sudbury - Credit: PA

Residents of Sudbury will be able to order more takeaways to their door as Deliveroo is launching in the town.

The delivery service, which launched earlier than planned today, will allow locals to order food from a range of restaurants and grocery retailers from the area. 

In celebration of the launch the company is offering customers £10 off their first two orders using the code NEWROOTOWN - this offer is only for orders with a minimum spend of £15. 

The launch will be a major boost to small restaurants and businesses in the area who will now be able to reach new customers and expend through the offering of a takeaway service. 

The current available shops and restaurants are: 

  • Co-op - Canhams Road
  • Majestic Wine - Sudbury
  • KFC - Northern Road
  • Subway - North Street
  • Aysha Indian takeaway - Sudbury
  • Painters Cafe - Sudbury
  • Burger Inn at The Pinkuah Arms
  • Chill-in - Sudbury
  • Pizza Town - Sudbury
  • Starburger - Sudbury

The award winning food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months.

Berenice Cowan, Head of UK Expansion for Deliveroo said: "At last, we've arrived in Sudbury.

"We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers.

"Hungry foodies, here we come."


Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

