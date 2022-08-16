Jaynic has sold its SP47 warehouse - a 47,000sq ft building at Suffolk Park due to be completed in the autumn - to the Sealey Group - Credit: Jaynic

A developer may build more speculative warehouses at a business park by the A14 at Bury St Edmunds - as another is snapped up by a local company.

With demand for logistics space along the A14 soaring, Suffolk Park developers Jaynic has submitted detailed plans to West Suffolk Council for a 77,000sq ft and a 128,000sq ft warehouse.

It has just exchanged contracts to sell its SP47 warehouse scheme - a 47,000sq ft building due to be completed in the autumn - to the Sealey Group.

It will be occupied by Dellonda Ltd which is part of Buy St Edmunds-based Sealey Group. Sealey and Dellonda are major employers in the town with a combined workforce of about 430 people.

Sealey is a nationally-known brand which supplies professional tools and workshop equipment while the Dellonda brand provides home, garden and leisure goods directly to the public.

Mark Sweetman of Dellonda Ltd, said: “Our rapid growth has meant that we needed additional space ahead of other facilities that we are currently developing at Suffolk Park and SP47 is completing just at the right time.”

Jaynic development director Ben Oughton said: “We are very pleased to have exchanged contracts with Sealey. They are a highly respected name in the town and as expected when we decided to build this unit speculatively, we knew there was existing pent up demand that we could satisfy at Suffolk Park.”

The fast-growing Sealey & Dellonda brands have seen significant growth in recent years and occupy three buildings in Bury St Edmunds totalling over 440,000sq ft.

Jaynic is currently speculatively building a 160,000sq ft unit called SP160 unit which is due to be completed at the end of September.

Jaynic has submitted detailed plans for its SP77 warehouse at Suffolk Park - and may build it speculatively - Credit: Jaynic

Its latest two applications for Suffolk Park are planned for its final northern plot. The developer said it would decide "in due course" whether to speculatively develop the units or wait for a pre-sale or pre-let before starting work.

"Such has been the demand for warehouses in the region and because of the success we have had at Suffolk Park we have decided to move forward now in finalising the planning situation at the park," said Mr Oughton.

Jaynic has submitted detailed plans to build SP128 - another unit at Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Jaynic

Suffolk Park received outline planning consent in 2017 and occupiers including Hermes Parcelnet, MH Star UK, Unipart Logistics, Treatt, Sealey, The East of England Ambulance Trust and Skechers.