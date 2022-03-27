Gallery
GALLERY: Leiston gets into spring mood with special celebration event
- Credit: Denise Bradley
The feelgood factor was in Leiston on Saturday as the town hosted a special event.
There were a series of attractions as the town hosted its 'Discover Leiston Spring Celebration'.
Live music from artists like brass/rock band Hurricane Wolves and songwriter Billy Hunt took place in High Green.
Church Garden hosted Sundowner DJ's Ben Horner and David Freeland, while there was also a circus workshop featuring magic, fire and circus skills, along with free cartoons at Leiston Film Theatre in High Street.
Refreshments from Queen Bea Coffee and Harris' Hog Roast were also on hand, alongside stands and activities for the whole family.
Among the people attending the event was Net Zero Leiston, who, formed by the town council, Sizewell C developer EDF and Leiston Together, were on hand to give people advice on how reduce their carbon emissions.
It is part of a project to make Leiston the first town in the country to have a guide for all residents and businesses on how to reduce carbon emissions to net zero.