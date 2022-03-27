GALLERY: Leiston gets into spring mood with special celebration event

Gallery

Five-year-old Jessie Goodwin designing a planter during the Discover Spring Celebration at Leiston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The feelgood factor was in Leiston on Saturday as the town hosted a special event.

There were a series of attractions as the town hosted its 'Discover Leiston Spring Celebration'.

Live music from artists like brass/rock band Hurricane Wolves and songwriter Billy Hunt took place in High Green.

Church Garden hosted Sundowner DJ's Ben Horner and David Freeland, while there was also a circus workshop featuring magic, fire and circus skills, along with free cartoons at Leiston Film Theatre in High Street.

Amy Blowers and her mum, Ruth Martin at their stall, Bee Natural Wax Melts, in the United Reform Church at the Discover Spring Celebration at Leiston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Five-year-old Jessie Goodwin designing a planter during the Discover Spring Celebration at Leiston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Maisie Palmer, seven, twirls a hoola hoop at the circus workshop during the Discover Spring Celebration at Leiston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Seven-year-old Kelsey Goodwin twirls a hoola hoop at the circus workshop during the Discover Spring Celebration at Leiston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Refreshments from Queen Bea Coffee and Harris' Hog Roast were also on hand, alongside stands and activities for the whole family.

Among the people attending the event was Net Zero Leiston, who, formed by the town council, Sizewell C developer EDF and Leiston Together, were on hand to give people advice on how reduce their carbon emissions.

It is part of a project to make Leiston the first town in the country to have a guide for all residents and businesses on how to reduce carbon emissions to net zero.

Sander Van Den Berg, nine, learns how to use the diablo at the circus workshop during the Discover Spring Celebration at Leiston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

One-year-old Maisie Palmer spinning a plate at the circus workshop during the Discover Spring Celebration at Leiston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Nicky and Rob of Diddy Long Legs entertain at the Discover Spring Celebration at Leiston. - Credit: Denise Bradley