Poll
VOTE NOW: Do we still need 1p and 2p coins or should they be scrapped?
- Credit: citizenside.com
The 1p and 2p coins are rarely used in the modern world and are typically just handed to customers as change in stores - so should they be scrapped entirely?
Price rises and inflation over many years mean the lowest-value coins are used less and less.
For example, when the penny was introduced as a unit of currency in the UK in 1971, a pint of milk cost about 5p - but the same product will cost at least 10 times that now.
The Royal Mint, which produces all physical currency in the UK, could save money from the public purse if it was no longer obliged to make more 1ps and 2ps. A total of 88million 1p coins were produced in 2020.
A move to withdraw them would also not be unprecedented - the half-penny coin was removed from circulation in 1984.
But despite the surge in popularity for card transactions, there are still many people in the UK who prefer to use cash. This is especially true in rural parts of the country, such as in Suffolk.
Unwanted pennies can still be used by those who prefer to pay by card, such as part-payment in a self-service machine.
Most Read
- 1 Severe delays on major Suffolk route after crash
- 2 'You have broken us!' - New cafe at Suffolk beauty spot on huge demand
- 3 Richest people in East Anglia revealed on Sunday Times Rich List
- 4 Police carry out 'pre-planned' operation in Felixstowe road
- 5 Plans to explore Dutch-style cycling network in Suffolk town
- 6 'I like his profile' - McKenna looking forward to working with Ndaba
- 7 Double drink driver who killed Jennifer, 32, jailed six years and eight months
- 8 Indiana Jones-inspired metal detectorist finds £65k Roman hoard
- 9 Man exposes himself to two women on Thorpeness beach
- 10 'Bonne Mania' made us all smile... it faded but we'll always have the memories
There could also be a knock-on effect in stores that advertise their products as 1p below the pound. If pennies were taken out of circulation, it would remove a pricing lever for retailers.
Low-value coins are also still accepted in charity donations, meaning good causes could lose out if 1ps and 2ps no longer exist.
Research by lending website Cashfloat in 2021 found 2.7million Britons still rely solely on cash.
Do you still think 1p and 2p coins serve a purpose? Let us know in our poll below.