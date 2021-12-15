Dock Stop Cafe in Felixstowe to close after 28 years

The Dock Stop Cafe, near Felixstowe Docks is closing permanently on Christmas Eve - Credit: The Dock Stop Cafe

A well-loved drivers' cafe in Felixstowe is closing this Christmas after their landlords decided to redevelop the site.

Dock Street Cafe, in Anzani Road in Felixstowe, will be closing its doors on Christmas Eve after 28 years.

Gary Brown, who runs the cafe with his partner Mike, said: "It's awful really, we've been there so long."

Gary Brown and his partner Mike outside of the Dock Stop Cafe in Felixstowe - Credit: Dock Stop Cafe

"It's always been a good cafe, drivers always use it. We've been busy the whole 28 years — it's a highlight for the drivers.

"It will be a big loss, not only for us but for the lorry drivers too. Some of them have written a petition."

However, Mr Brown has not given up, and is currently looking for a new spot.

He continued: "We are looking for somewhere new in Felixstowe because the drivers don't have anything anymore. No where to get out and sit down.

"It's like our lunch breaks- we don't want to spend them in our workplaces.

"The problem is wherever we'd go we'll need lorry parking.

"Even somewhere to put a mobile unit would do, as long as they can have a sit down out of their cabs"

If you know about a suitable site, please contact Gary Brown at the Dock Stop Cafe.