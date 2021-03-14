News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

First look at plans to revamp popular coastal inn

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:00 AM March 14, 2021   
Plans for the Dolphin at Thorpeness

An artist's impression of what the Dolphin Inn could look like once work is done - Credit: Curry-Hyde LLP

This is what a popular coastal inn could look like after a planned major revamp.

The Dolphin Inn at Thorpeness houses a renowned restaurant and bar, as well as the Village Store.

Proposals submitted by planners would see a number of changes made, with the shop moved from Peace Court and a new extension for the main restaurant and bar in Old Homes Road.

It is also envisaged that the shop will form a new guest reception area for the whole building.

Planners say moving the store will help it to run more efficiently in the winter months and will provide a more "visible" entrance for guests. 

You may also want to watch:

Much of the work would involve changes to existing buildings at the site to provide for more accommodation for guests. 

Outbuildings at the back of the inn would be replaced by three new hotel rooms, with five new rooms would be going into the Peace Court building and six new rooms replacing an old barn over two levels. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Cook gets first win as Town boss
  3. 3 Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping
  1. 4 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
  2. 5 'We had to dig in' - Cook on his first win, Downes injury and Skuse return
  3. 6 Firm 'on the brink of collapse' due to trade disruption with the EU
  4. 7 Mapped: 14 Suffolk family attractions reopening April 12
  5. 8 Builder to consult on 136 homes plan for village
  6. 9 RAF investigating 'offensive video' alleged to feature Suffolk-based regiment
  7. 10 Suffolk farmhouse dating back to reign of King Henry VI is for sale

Other outbuildings, no longer used by the business, are proposed to be demolished - with the car park set to be reorganised. 

The application statement, submitted by East Coast Planning, says all the work will match the style of the Oglivie buildings put up by the family who transformed the area at the start of the 20th century. 

It also stated that the application "will expand the tourism offer of the district" and "provide a welcome boost to the tourism and hospitality industry which is in need of much support in the wake of the current pandemic". 

David James, who runs the Dolphin Inn, said that the plans had been in the works for a while. 

"We have been working on it for a couple of years," said Mr James. 

"I am quite excited about it.

"It's going to be very good for the community and the village.

"It's been an extreme year.

"This is going to make up for the lost time, this is going to help us."

A final decision on the plans will be made by East Suffolk Council in due course. 

Thorpeness News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Glemham Road, Sweffling

Car stolen from front of home

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Landlady Sharon Shipp The Chestnut Horse Great Finborough

Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Upthorpe Wood in Stanton at night lit by fairy lights

Food and Drink

Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing a Covid-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught

Coronavirus

Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus