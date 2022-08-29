'Dream come true' for mother and daughter florist team

A mother and daughter duo have described the opening of their new florist shop in Stowmarket as a 'dream come true'. - Credit: Aleigh Middleton/Jackie Hole

A mother and daughter duo have described the opening of their new florist shop in Stowmarket as a 'dream come true'.

Violet & Flo owner Nicola Middleton, 50, has opened her florist shop after working from home for nearly three years.

She has recently welcomed her daughter, Aleigh Middleton, 30, to the business who also wants to train as a florist in the near future.

Nicola has had a passion for floristry since she was a little girl, but only started to pursue it in earnest during the pandemic.

In the lead up to a back operation, Nicola needed to remain standing and wanted to find a hobby to suit her new circumstances.

Pretty soon, her career in admin was fading into the distance as she realised that she wanted to pursue floristry full-time.

She trained at The Cambridge Flower School under Sarah Clerke who she says has been a brilliant mentor and support in setting up her new business.

After fulfilling orders from home for three years, Nicola decided to take the leap by opening her very first shop in Combs Ford, Stowmarket.

She added: "It very quickly went from a casual hobby to our own little family business. It really is a dream come true."

Nicola's client base is mainly in Stowmarket and she wanted the physical Violet & Flo shop to be "something different" for the town.

She added: "This week has been an eye-opener as it was incredibly busy. Customers have been popping in to get a feel for the kind of thing we do, which obviously isn't something you get when working from home."

Since starting her family business, Nicola has fulfilled orders from across the UK, including a few which have been shipped all the way to Scotland.

For those considering their own career leap, Nicola said: "Follow your dreams! I've always worked in admin, but when I trained in floristry I realised I had a real passion for it."

Nicola and Aleigh were thrilled to celebrate a successful first week following their opening and encourage people to pop their heads in to say hello at any time.