New drive-thru Subway set to open in seaside town later this month

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:00 PM October 8, 2022
The new Subway at Brook Retail Park

A new drive-thru Subway restaurant is set to open in a seaside town.

On Friday, October 21, the site will open its doors to customers at Brook Retail Park in Clacton.

The sandwich chain will be taking over the site of the former Carphone Warehouse store, next to the Tesco Garage, just off the A133.

The Subway will open on October 21

Those who head to the new restaurant on the first day of opening will be offered a free six-inch sandwich when purchasing any drink.

Customers can visit from 10am, with a ribbon cutting taking place shortly before.

Subway joins KFC and McDonald's at Brook Retail Park.

