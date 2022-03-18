Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100
- Credit: Bravegoose/Steve Waller/Julian Claxton/Magnus Group/NSFT/Sarah Lucy Brown
The people and organisations helping shape the future of Suffolk have been recognised in the new edition of the Suffolk 100.
First produced by Archant in 2010, the Suffolk 100 profiles those who make a difference in the county.
The 2022 edition features senior business leaders from many of the county’s largest firms, which make such a vital contribution to the economic wellbeing of Suffolk and its people.
Alongside commercial organisations, the contribution of the public and third sectors is also recognised. Inspiring leaders from education, the arts and health sectors are listed, including those who played a key role in Suffolk’s response to the Covid pandemic.
Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times, said: "The list recognises the people who do so much to shape the county and drive it forward.
"We last produced the Suffolk 100 five years ago. The 100 names this year are significantly different to 2017 - probably the biggest ever change between editions - and that's quite exciting to see.
"We recognise a list like this can never be perfect and is always subjective, but we think the judging panel has done a brilliant job in narrowing it down to this fantastic selection of inspiring people and organisations who make a big difference in the county."
The Suffolk 100 was opened up to public nominations, with the judging panel deciding the final list. The 2022 edition of the guide is sponsored by Grant Thornton, Birketts and Sackers scrap metal and recycling.
Unlike past editions, no organisation has more than one entry on the list. Instead, where there was a strong case, some entries for an organisation may include a number of names.
Their inclusion will be celebrated later this month with a special event at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.
The Suffolk 100 in full:
- Christine Abraham, Community Action Suffolk
- Jonathan Agar, Birketts
- Phillip Ainsworth, Suffolk Agricultural Association
- Sophie Alexander-Parker, Ipswich Central/All About Ipswich
- Mark Ashton, Ipswich Town
- Brian and Patrick Barker, EJ Barker & Sons
- Paul Barnard, Marriott Motor Group
- Robert Baxter, Chassis Cab
- Nicola Beach, Suffolk County Council
- John Biggin OBE, TruckEast
- Craig Black, West Suffolk Hospital
- Alan & Neil Boyden, AJN Steelstock
- BSC Multicultural Services leadership team
- Buchanan Brothers (William & Geoff), Gressingham Foods
- Glenn Buckingham & Andrew Blenkiron, NFU Suffolk
- James Buckle, Heathpatch
- Jamie Burles & Jonathan Denby, Greater Anglia
- Owen Calvert-Lyons, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds
- Joanna Carrick, Red Rose Chain
- Lady Clare Euston, Euston Estates and Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk
- William Coe, Coes
- Mark Cordell, OurBuryStEdmunds
- Dr Tim Coulson, Unity Schools Partnership
- Jenny Cousins, Museum of East Anglian Life/The Food Museum
- Edward Creasy, High Sheriff of Suffolk
- Stuart Dantzic, Caribbean Blinds
- Paul Day, Turners (Soham) Ltd
- The Denny Bros (Graham, Andrew & Barry), Denny Bros
- David Dodds, Sackers
- Lesley Dolphin & Mark Murphy MBE, BBC Radio Suffolk
- East of England Co-op Leadership Team Nick Denny, joint chief exec, Doug Field, joint chief exec, Roger Grosvenor, joint chief exec, Niall O’Keeffe, joint chief exec, Jonathan Carey, secretary
- Sasha Erben & Jannine Erben, Berlin Packaging UK
- Dan Everitt, Mediterranean Shipping Company
- Marlini Finney, Challs International
- Clare Flintoff, ASSET Education
- Ed Garratt, NHS Suffolk and North East Essex
- Viv Gillespie, Suffolk New College
- Justin Godfrey, Thomas Ridley Foodservice
- Phil Gormley, EACH
- Robert Gough, Gough Hotel Group
- Belinda Gray, Art for Cure
- CJ Green, New Anglia LEP/Bravegoose
- Andrew Harston, ABP
- John Hensley, Ant Group
- Jordan Holder, New Anglia LEP/Suffolk Community Foundation
- Sarah Holmes & Douglas Rintoul, New Wolsey Theatre
- James Hopkins, Denbury Homes
- Robert Hughes, Hughes Electrical
- Nick Hulme, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust
- Terry Hunt, former EADT editor
- Charlie & John Jardine, EO Charging
- Brad Jones, EADT and Ipswich Star editor
- Steve Jupp & Tim Passmore, Suffolk Constabulary
- Brendan Keaney OBE, DanceEast
- Stuart Keeble, Suffolk Public Health Director
- William Kendall, Serial entrepreneur
- The Kerr Family, WM Kerr Farms, Easton Farm Park, Easton Grange, Alterra Farms
- Helen Langton, University of Suffolk
- Gina Long MBE, GeeWizz
- Audrey Ludwig, Suffolk Law Centre
- Nick Mackenzie, Greene King
- Olly Magnus, Magnus Group
- Linda McEnhill, St Nicholas Hospice
- Bridget McIntyre MBE, Dream On/The Blossom Charity
- Paul Milsom, Milsom Hotels and Restaurants
- Dr Beth Mosley MBE, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
- Phanuel Mutumburi, Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality
- Jon Neal, Suffolk MIND
- Richard Neall, One Group Construction
- Judi Newman, St Elizabeth Hospice
- Julia Nix, East Anglia Job Centre Plus
- Liz O'Riordan, blogger, author, public speaker
- Brendan Padfield, The Unruly Pig
- Peake Family, Boxford Group
- Mark Pendlington DL, Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk
- Lisa Perkins & Tim Whitley, BT and Adastral Park
- Emma Ratzer MBE, Access Community Trust
- Daemmon Reeve, Treatt
- Maureen Reynel MBE, Families in Need
- Stuart Rimmer MBE, East Coast College
- NIkkos Savvas, Eastern Colleges Group
- The Rt Revd Martin Seeley, Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich
- Justin Sharp, Pea Porridge
- Ed Sheeran, singer-songwriter
- Sizewell C - Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, Julia Pyke, Stephen Billingham CBE
- Tara Spence, Home-Start in Suffolk
- Amy Starkey, Jockey Club Racecourses
- Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - John Dugmore, Paul Briddon, Catherine Johnson
- Suffolk Community Foundation - Stephen Singleton, Tim Holder, Mandy Abdel-Aziz, Andrea Pittock
- Ian Surtees, Vertas
- James Taylor, TMJ Interiors
- Alastair Thompson, Gerda Group
- Tokyo Olympians - Jordan Catchpole, Hannah Martin, Callum Wilkinson, Charley Davison, Ethan Waddleton, Harry Martin, George Pinner, Zoe Newson, Evie Edwards, Hetty Bartlett
- Warren Troy, Troy Group
- Philip Turner, Chesnut
- Ian Twinley, John Grose
- Mark Tyldesley, Muntons Plc
- John Williams, Maritime Transport
- Peter Wilson, Cory Brothers
- Andy Wood, Adnams