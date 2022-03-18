Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100

Just six of the Suffolk 100, clockwise from top left: CJ Green, New Anglia LEP/Bravegoose , Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton, Emma Ratzer of Access Community Trust, Olly Magnus of Magnus Group, Beth Mosley of NSFT, and Charlie Jardine of EO Charging - Credit: Bravegoose/Steve Waller/Julian Claxton/Magnus Group/NSFT/Sarah Lucy Brown

The people and organisations helping shape the future of Suffolk have been recognised in the new edition of the Suffolk 100.

First produced by Archant in 2010, the Suffolk 100 profiles those who make a difference in the county.

The 2022 edition features senior business leaders from many of the county’s largest firms, which make such a vital contribution to the economic wellbeing of Suffolk and its people.

Alongside commercial organisations, the contribution of the public and third sectors is also recognised. Inspiring leaders from education, the arts and health sectors are listed, including those who played a key role in Suffolk’s response to the Covid pandemic.

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times, said: "The list recognises the people who do so much to shape the county and drive it forward.

"We last produced the Suffolk 100 five years ago. The 100 names this year are significantly different to 2017 - probably the biggest ever change between editions - and that's quite exciting to see.

"We recognise a list like this can never be perfect and is always subjective, but we think the judging panel has done a brilliant job in narrowing it down to this fantastic selection of inspiring people and organisations who make a big difference in the county."

The Suffolk 100 was opened up to public nominations, with the judging panel deciding the final list. The 2022 edition of the guide is sponsored by Grant Thornton, Birketts and Sackers scrap metal and recycling.

Unlike past editions, no organisation has more than one entry on the list. Instead, where there was a strong case, some entries for an organisation may include a number of names.

Their inclusion will be celebrated later this month with a special event at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

The Suffolk 100 in full: