Mark and Polly Baines of Thorrington Mill Vineyard near Colchester with some of their award-winning wines - Credit: Polly Baines

East Anglia's wine makers are looking forward to an outstanding crop as they prepare for harvest.

They were helped by a sweltering summer heatwave - which wilted many other UK crops - although some vineyard owners may now be considering installing irrigation as managing weather extremes becomes the norm.

Mark and Polly Baines of Thorrington Mill Vineyard, near Colchester, are gearing up for their third ever harvest after planting their first vines in 2018.

Grapes maturing at Thorrington Mill Vineyard - Credit: Polly Baines

They grow a mixture of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Bacchus grapes on the 12-acre vineyard - named after the family farm, Mill Farm, which has one of only three working tide mills in the country.

"We start harvest in about two weeks. The crop this year is going to be outstanding. This year's growing conditions will produce some incredible flavours and we are very excited to see what the wines will be like. We will also be picking for a red wine this year due to the incredible heat we’ve had this year and the positive impact this has on the sugar levels of the grapes," said Polly.

The bumper crop at Thorrington Mill Vineyard - Credit: Polly Baines

"We had our first harvest in 2020 which was a lovely crop and quantities were more than we anticipated. 2021 was a tough year battling damp and dull conditions throughout the summer season. However, we still managed to create our first vintage which has been incredibly popular.

"We are excited to see what this year's harvest brings. We have a lot of good clean fruit this year which we hope will enable us to improve further on our 2021 wines."

The couple - who started out with a landscaping and fencing business in 2002 and a glamping enterprise - decided to branch out with wine-making. The gamble has paid off, as their first vintage wines scooped silver national awards and a regional gold award for their Bacchus from WineGB.

"We have opened up the vineyard this year and held various events such as wood fired pizza and wine in the vines, curry night in the vines, hog roast in the vines, wellness and wine experiences and a painting and tasting afternoon. These along with our own tours and tastings have been very popular attracting up to 250 people on some occasions," said Polly.

"We are busy planning next year's events and are looking forward to sharing our 2022 vintage and to continue offering a unique and very special location for people to come and enjoy them in. This summer has been incredibly kind for our events and has helped to make them a huge success."

Pinot Meunier grapes ready to be harvested at Tuffon Hall Vineyard - Credit: Tuffon Hall Vineyard

Linda Howard, of Giffords Vineyard at Hartest, near Bury St Edmunds, is predicting a very good year for sparkling wines as she prepares for harvest.

"An unusually dry and hot summer has benefited most local vineyards with benign conditions and low disease pressure," she said.

"Older vineyards aren’t water stressed though some new plantings particularly second year sites have had to irrigate.

"Fruit volumes are abundant compared to last year, as the calm weather encouraged good flowering and fruit set, though bunch weights and extraction rates will be well down and some varieties are struggling to achieve sugars so the challenge will be to keep a clean crop while they have time to ripen this September.

"I predict intense flavours on the whites as berries are small, and skin to juice ratio is high - and it will be a good year for sparklings."

The vineyard is celebrating after scooping WineGB East's coveted East Anglian Wine of the Year for its Classic Cuvee 2018

Chardonnay grapes at Tuffon Hall Vineyard - Credit: Tuffon Hall Vineyard

Angus Crowther, of Tuffon Hall Vineyard, Sible Hedingham, near Braintree, said they were getting excited about the impending harvest.

"We had quite a mild winter with not too many frosts, a warm spring and this gave the vines a good start," he said.

"Going into the intense heat of July-August and prolonged drought we were, for the first time, considering the addition of irrigation but then the much-needed rain came. Due to the way our climate appears to be changing we may consider putting in a borehole to deal with future drier weather.

Bacchus grapes at Tuffon Hall Vineyard - Credit: Tuffon Hall Vineyard

"We are a couple weeks off harvesting the Bacchus – probably end of Sept for this variety. The rest; the Pinots and Chardonnay normally follow a couple weeks later.

"This year could be a bumper crop for us, concentrated sugars and slightly smaller berries – the grapes think they are in the south of France with the weather we have been experiencing.

"We do not want any more rain however – we need to avoid Botrytis and Grey Rot setting in but if it stays dry now it will hopefully be one of the best harvests we have ever had."

East Anglian grape growers are expecting a bumper harvest this year - Credit: Su Anderson



