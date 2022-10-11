All poultry and captive birds in Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex have to be brought indoors from Wednesday, October 12, by order of government vets as they strive to bring bird flu under control - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Government vets are expecting a bird flu crisis blighting East Anglia to worsen in the coming months as a regional lockdown begins.

UK chief vet Dr Christine Middlemiss said her department was seeing a growing number of cases in commercial farms and backyard birds across the country - driven by high levels of the disease in wild birds - and the start of the migration season was likely to exacerbate the problem.

A lockdown is being imposed in the "hotspot" counties of Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex from Wednesday, October 12 to help stop its spread. Poultry farmers and captive bird keepers have been ordered to keep their birds indoors - whatever the size or type of flock.

The Regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone imposed from October 12, 2022 - Credit: DEFRA

"Unfortunately we expect the number of cases to continue to rise over the coming months as migratory birds return to the UK, bringing with them further risk of disease that can spread into our kept flocks," said Dr Middlemiss.

"We’re taking action already by implementing regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zones and housing measures in the worst-affected areas, but it is important that all bird keepers – wherever they are in the country – ensure that cleanliness and hygiene are at the forefront of their minds to keep their flocks safe and limit the impact of the outbreak."

Heightened biosecurity measures have already been in place across the East Anglian area designated as part of a regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) - but the housing order takes it one step further. A regional AIPZ is also in place across Devon, Cornwall and parts of Somerset. They will remain in place until further notice, said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The UK is facing its largest ever outbreak of bird flu - with more than 170 cases confirmed across the country since late October 2021.

Since October 1, 2022, 22 cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza have been confirmed in England - with 156 cases in total since the outbreak began in October 2021.

So far in October alone, Suffolk has seen three cases - two near Bury St Edmunds and one at Hadleigh. Essex has seen four - one at Kelvedon near Braintree, two at Heybridge, near Maldon, and another at Witham. There have been a further 10 in Norfolk.

Disease control zones around outbreaks - where controls are ramped up - are currently in place at eight sites in Suffolk, six in Essex and 14 in Norfolk.

The risk to human health is very low. All bird keepers have been instructed to keep a close eye on their birds and observe good biosecurity at all times.



