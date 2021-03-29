News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Insolvency pain ahead as most firms survive year of lockdowns

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 2:27 PM March 29, 2021   
File photo dated 23/09/20 of Closing Down signage in shop window. The turmoil on the high street saw

Insolvency experts predict a rise in company collapses when the government withdraws its coronavirus support after 2020 saw the fewest number of business insolvencies since 2007. - Credit: PA

Insolvency experts are warning of a flood of business failures when government support measures are withdrawn, despite relatively few collapses during a year of coronavirus lockdowns.

Nationally, statistics released by the Insolvency Service show there were 12,557 company insolvencies in 2020, a 27% decrease compared to 2019 and the fewest since 2007.

The data also shows there were fewer insolvencies across all the main insolvency procedures, with the biggest fall (55%) coming in compulsory liquidations which are typically started by court-orders. 

And according to a report by Business Rescue Expert, there were just 1,016 total insolvencies in the East of England in the 12 months since March 2020.

Explaining this fall Andrew Kelsall, insolvency and recovery partner at Larking Gowen, said: "Insolvent liquidations are down something like 40%, year on year, and part of that is because of the government support in terms of the various loan schemes, furlough payments, and the fact the courts are not seeing as many petitions arising."

You may also want to watch:

However, Mr Kelsall said there had recently been an increase in the number of solvent liquidations due to the uncertain climate for firms.

He said: "We've seen an increase of more than 25% of solvent liquidations year on year. In overview I think the increase is coming from people looking for certainty.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park
  3. 3 Urgent appeal after teenage girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run
  1. 4 'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?
  2. 5 Man flown to hospital after medical incident on busy town route
  3. 6 'The sad truth is our players aren't good enough for ITFC' - Town fans on Wigan draw and summer clear-out
  4. 7 Unruly Pig 'shell-shocked but thrilled' at spot in UK's top 10 gastropubs
  5. 8 'Hideous' or 'beautiful'? Beach hut designs divide opinion
  6. 9 'Loner' with gun who sparked estate evacuation refused court appeal
  7. 10 Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe

"People are looking for certainty in an uncertain time, and one of the things you can do is take advantage of the current tax rates today.

"They're saying: 'Actually I'm going to cash my chips in now, while I know what my position is'."

But Chris Horner, insolvency director at Business Rescue Expert, warned this trend might not last long.

He said:  “Ominously, even with restrictions being lifted and economic activity rising, 2021 will be a worse year for insolvencies in several industries than the year of lockdowns was.

"Government support in the form of backed loans, furloughs and the temporary ban on winding up petitions and other creditors actions are all expected to end sometime in 2021. 

“Bounce Back Loan repayments and others will begin to come due, businesses will have to decide if they can re-employ or redeploy their furloughed workers and creditors that have been under severe financial pressure themselves will finally have the ability to look for repayments that might be critical to their own survival.”

Suffolk
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One witness said there could have been as many as 50 tyres dumped in the road in Caple St Mary

Babergh District Council

Disgust after 'as many as 50' tyres dumped in middle of country road

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge High Street has been nominated as UK's best high street Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Video

Why these Suffolk hotspots are some of the best places to live in the UK

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Kate Humble walks Britain's coastal paths - pictured on a clifftop on a sunny day

Kate Humble returns to Suffolk coast in new TV show tonight

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook gets animated as he shouts out instructions to his players during a scrappy draw at Wigan

'We're like an engine which has gone a bit wrong' - Cook on goalless...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus