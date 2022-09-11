This year's drought has thrown the need to protect East Anglia's crops from lack of water into sharp relief - Credit: Michael Hall

More and more East of England farmers will need to look at installing reservoirs on their land to protect themselves against weather extremes and lack of available water, experts say.

A report by land agents Savills shows changes to water policy including abstraction reform is leading farmers to consider farm reservoirs to shore up their businesses.

Farm reservoirs is one of the options that farmers in East Anglia are seriously considering as access to water becomes more limited - Credit: Sue Anderson

Building a reservoir on irrigable land can add up to £1,000 per acre to land values, while rental values can rise between 15% and 25% depending on the type of land, according to Savills.

Dan Murphy of its food and farming team in Suffolk and Norfolk said while climate change was hitting farmers, it was also presenting them with opportunities.

“The high temperatures and extremely dry conditions of the last six months show just what a challenge water management is for farmers in the East of England – putting agricultural production under incredible strain,” he said.

“However, the expectation that abstraction licences will be available for farming activity can no longer be assumed. Some have already been revoked and the Environment Agency is being challenged for not doing enough to protect wetland habitats.

“Installing a reservoir is one solution. There are significant merits in being able to access water on-farm, including increasing productivity, reducing vulnerability to summer droughts, providing an opportunity to introduce higher-value crops and the potential uplift in value for land where water is available and irrigation infrastructure is in place.”

Total UK water demand is projected to rise by between two and nine per cent by the 2050s - but the amount of water available is expected to fall by between 6% and 11%, according to land agents.

Government grants play a key role in prompting investment in reservoirs, analysis of planning applications indicates - leading to a significant uptick in the number of reservoirs constructed in 2018 and 2019.

During the last round of Countryside Productivity Scheme funding, applications shot up and the average reservoir construction rate in the two years prior to the pandemic (2018 and 2019)rose by 291% compared to the preceding five years, said Savills.

A Farming Transformation Fund Water Management grant was launched earlier this year for projects which improve farm productivity through more efficient use of water for irrigation and by securing water supplies for crop irrigation, offering up to 40% of the costs for constructing water storage reservoirs, abstraction points, pumps and pipework to fill a reservoir.

Kathryn Brown of Savills' rural management team in Chelmsford said: “In the past, the government has been guilty of leaving water policy behind, despite the threat of both flooding and drought worsening as climate change increases the frequency of severe weather events.

"But now we are seeing meaningful management of water resources, most recently through its Water Management Grant. Although applications are now closed for this year, some businesses may decide that investing in water management should still be done to protect their farms from future droughts.

“However, although capital and revenue returns are improved by reservoir creation, the long payback means that many businesses are not able to consider them and the tenanted sector in particular is excluded from switching to more sustainable water sources.

"It’s therefore critical that funding for reservoir creation is delivered with adequate timescales to allow collaboration, planning and construction to take place, in order to ensure this commitment to safeguarding one of our most precious resources continues.”