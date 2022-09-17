The crops that East Anglia's farmers drill now could be the most expensive of their entire careers - Credit: Phil Morley

The crops East Anglia's farmers drill this autumn will be the most expensive they have ever planted, say experts.

Huge volatility in weather, the political and economic landscape and in costs continue to plague the industry after a tumultuous year.

But the region's land agents believe the sector - which has also seen some huge rises in crop prices - is well placed to withstand the storm.

Cheffins director Edward Tabner says although not confirmed, it appears the UK is heading for another recession.

But he believes that rises in commodity prices and significant growth in farm profitability has brought renewed confidence to the sector.

"Hopefully the impacts of this forthcoming recession ought to be relatively manageable for farmers and landowners across the UK," he says.

It is "unlikely" the recession will have an impact on the farmland market, he predicts, as an increasing pool of buyers look to invest in land - including new buyers trying to secure land for environmental purposes.

"There is an increased focus on the latent value of land, in addition to its agricultural capacity, with many purchasers looking at alternative management options and income streams, particularly natural capital opportunities," he says.

"Recent price trends have been driven by a tight supply of land entering the market and continued strong demand, this trend looks likely to continue albeit the pace of price increase is likely to slow and the market will plateau, driven in part by rising finance costs.

Challenges lie ahead for East Anglian farmers as a recession looms - Credit: Matthew Usher

But with many are forecasting the Bank of England will increase the cost of borrowing to 4% by May 2023, farmers who rely heavily on outside finance should be looking hard to see whether there are opportunities to rationalise their borrowing and fix some of their longer term finance agreements before further interest rate rises occur, he warns.

Oliver Holloway of Clarke and Simpson says there have been huge variations in commodity and input prices - along with record levels of inflation.

But buyers of land take a longer term view and will be looking at potential diversification the land could create. "On the one hand we have the short-term uncertainty of a potential recession and ongoing concerns over Environmental Land Management Schemes (ELMS) etc, while on the other, there are still a number of factors generating demand for farmland and bringing in investment from those outside agriculture,” he says.

Farmland - hit by lack of supply but strong demand - has risen at probably its fastest rate since 2014 this year, he says, and outperformed other asset classes

"Tax -driven buyers looking to reinvest the proceeds from development or compulsory purchase sales remain significant players in the East Anglia farmland market, but interest from the growing number of environmentally motivated purchasers is also increasing," he says.

While returns from traditional arable farming is likely to diminish as subsidies are cut, shortage of land for sale means values are likely to stay firm, he says.

Will Hosegood of Brooks Leney admits uncertainty around agriculture and the economy generally is adding to the pressure felt by farmers off the back of Brexit and the changes to their subsidy regime.

But he adds: "Although some will see their decision making processes change as a result of the predicted recession and increased inflation rates, generally buyers take a long term view when considering an investment in farmland. We often see the farmland market performing better during recessions, being a safer place to invest than stock markets although cost of borrowing will be greater."

Commodity prices are stronger with average to good yields and in some places, excellent performance has been reported, he says. However, this does not help livestock farmers. he admits.

The rise in energy costs is a "huge" concern for farmers already looking closely at budgets in the wake of the lost of Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) payments, he says.

"Overall, this economic turmoil does not help farmers and farming businesses - it adds to an already uncertain time off the back of Brexit and the changes to the subsidy system," he says.

"I think farmers were generally already prepared for change or certainly expecting it to come with a greater requirement to plan as best they can, but also knowing there are going to be difficult decisions ahead with some reactive management needed. Never underestimate how resilient and resourceful farms and land managers are during times of hardship."

William Hargreaves, who leads the rural team at Savills Suffolk, points out that historically the farmland market has tended to perform well at times of economic uncertainty.

"Property is seen as a good hedge against inflationary pressures and investors turn to land as a safeguard against wider market forces," he says.

“Whether that will happen to the same extent this time around remains to be seen – but there is no indication as yet to believe otherwise. Indeed the profile of potential buyers is only expanding."

Among the new buyers looking for land are those wanting to secure natural assets to offset their carbon emissions, he says.

“More generally it will be important for farmers to reassess their business operations as we head into the autumn and beyond. Rising input costs are putting more and more pressure on an already pressurised system – exacerbated by the recent dry weather – and we may find that, faced with ever higher capital costs, some farmers decide to plan for 2023/4 and beyond somewhat differently."

Farmers may look to diversify from growing crops or potentially replace it completely, he says. "We are already seeing a number of landowners who are looking to utilise new environmental payments which are now available through the Sustainable Farming Incentive – and which in certain circumstances pay up to £58 per hectare per year.”

Will Barton of Landbridge says the cost of borrowing may become one of the biggest factors for farmers.

"It will undoubtedly be a challenging 12-18 months and we don’t yet know the full extent of any changes to policies now we have a new prime minister, I am sure there will be more changes ahead," he says.

"Now would be a good time to consider a sale and especially if you are looking at retiring or raising cash for other projects. The need for cash might well be critical, especially given the reduction in BPS payments and the likely cost of borrowing."

Giles Allen of Strutt and Parker says farmers have seen bigger changes to the business environment this year than they have experienced in their working lives. But agents are seeing the strongest farmland market for a number of years, he adds.

"The massive changes in input and output prices seen since last summer are putting severe pressure on working capital requirements and with further, painful, energy price rises on the way, there seems little prospect of input prices falling back, he says.

“The crops being drilled this autumn will be the most expensive that farmers will have ever planted, making the right decisions about what to plant and when crucial, in order to manage the increasing levels of risk within a business.

"Having a broad rotation of crops and varieties helps to spread risk, as will producing for specific markets. Plans will need to be flexible, however, and growers must be willing to adapt as the situation changes."











