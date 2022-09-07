Ben Denny Mo appearing at the Deepdale Festival in 2021. The event was the county winner of EAFN's Festival of the Year title in 2021 - Credit: Deepdale Farm

East Anglia's festival industry has bounced back this year - but a number of events and suppliers have been lost for good, say events professionals.

An annual gathering of East Anglia's festival organisers is set to return in October after it was paused during "a terrible few years".

East Anglian Festival Network (EAFN) founder Mike Wilson hopes that the sector will stabilise next year following the severe pandemic setbacks it suffered - but added that some had not made it, and many determined organisers that did stage events this year lost money or only broke even.

And out of the 700 or so festivals, fairs, shows and fun days held pre-pandemic across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire, around 500 were staged this year - and while the region's festivals had bounced back, it was against a backdrop of increased costs and supply problems, he said.

The 2022 Primadonna festival was well received when it took place this year at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. The event was EAFN's county Festival of the Year in 2021 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"A lot of events have lost money or not made money - but the industry is back. People are working on it and providing the fun," he said. "We are getting back to where we were."

The Jubilee bank holidays led to changes this year and some events, such as Strawberry Fair in Cambridge - a free June event Mr Wilson is involved in organising which attracts around 30,000 people - had to be moved. "We lost a lot of money because we couldn't get the traders in," he explained.

"A lot of new events couldn't take place," he added. "People were wanting to get out there, but they stuck to what they knew."

Some changed venues or took measures to cut costs and there were reports of shortages across a range of items, from portable toilets to marquees and fencing.

"Next year hopefully we'll be able to consolidate this bounceback," he said. "It has been really difficult because a lot of people have left the industry. They have moved to TV and film and that sort of stuff and a lot of suppliers have gone out of business."

Mike Wilson, founder of the East Anglian Festival Network (EAFN) - Credit: Andrew Moore

This year's EAFN exhibition and conference - aimed at the region’s festival, fair and fun day organisers, venues and suppliers - will take place at Ipswich Town Hall and Corn Exchange on Wednesday, October 5, from 9.30am to 4pm and is free to attend for those involved in the sector. The theme is Coming Back Brighter - Resetting East Anglia’s Events. It will include exhibits, networking opportunities and a range of live events. Speakers include Abbie Panks, head of events at Raynham, a 5000-acre estate in Norfolk and Ben Street, festival director of Wild Paths/Wild Fields in Norwich. To book visit the eafn website

The EAFN lists more than 1200 East Anglian festivals, suppliers, venues, traders and performers in the region. In 2019 it counted more than 700 festivals, fairs and fun days. That figure dropped to just a hundred in 2020 - mainly online - around 400 in 2021 and 500 in 2022.

“It’s been a terrible few years for everyone and the events industry has suffered more than most, which has had a huge negative effect on our Region’s economy, culture and wellbeing. It’s been encouraging to see so many of our events return this year and I’m delighted we can now bring back the EAFN Show to provide an opportunity for our region’s events community to connect in person once again, " said Mr Wilson.

Among the festivals due to be held this month are Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival on September 24 and 25 and the Deepdale Festival on the north Norfolk coast from September 22 to 25.







