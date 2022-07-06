East Anglian businesses which have survived the pandemic are increasingly struggling as challenges mount, a regional insolvency body has warned.

Alistair Bacon, chairman of insolvency practitioners' trade body R3 Eastern, said the region's firms were under mounting pressure - and this was reflected in the number which are collapsing or going

Alistair Bacon, chairman of insolvency practitioners' body R3 Eastern - Credit: Alistair Bacon

Latest figures published by the government’s Insolvency Service show the number of companies entering insolvency fell by 8.9% in May - 1,817 compared to 1,995 in April. But this was still 79.2% year-on-year, with 1,014 insolvencies in May 2021.

“In recent months, firms have been buffeted by rising costs, falling consumer confidence and reluctance to spend on anything other than the essentials, which has meant that they haven’t made the additional income they needed to offset increased expenditure," he said.

“There has been no time to draw breath between the issues caused by the pandemic and those arising from our current economic challenges, and many businesses who have survived so far are now starting to struggle. Rising interest rates will add extra costs for firms to overcome."

He is urging the region's company directors to seek professional advice if they are concerned about cash flow.

Latest figures showed that although the current economic challenges are continuing to hit businesses hard and pushing "a significant number" into insolvency, insolvency trends are still uneven, he said.

“The government’s insolvency figures should be a timely prompt for any company director whose business is struggling," he said. "Objective advice should be sought from a qualified, professional source to decide the best path forward – and the earlier this is done, the better.

“Most R3 members will give an hour’s free consultation to potential clients to enable them to understand more about the circumstances of the business, and to outline the options available to help them improve the situation.”