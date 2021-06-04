Café and shop at 400-year-old pub building goes on sale for £75k

Published: 1:06 PM June 4, 2021

Oranges & Lemons Shop & Café in East Bergholt which is on the market with a leasehold tenure for £75,000. - Credit: Google Maps

A café and craft shop which took over a historic pub in the heart of East Bergholt has gone on the market for £75,000.

The site in Rectory Hill, formerly The Kings Head public house and now operating as Oranges & Lemons Shop & Café, is on the market with Bradley's Countrywide Limited.

The leasehold of the property, which has character periods and sits on a main road, is available to purchase for £74,999.

Oranges & Lemons has been owner established and operated since 2013, trading from the current site for the last four years.

It benefits from more than 45 internal and 40 external covers, along with a large car park.

The café was formerly The Kings Head pub. - Credit: Archant





Bradley's Countrywide Limited said advised sales average in excess of £7,200 per week, split 75% for the coffee shop to 25% for the craft shop.

It said there is huge scope to further increase revenues.

The Kings Head pub closed in the summer of 2016, just three years after it was given a major facelift by its new owners.

At the time, owner Kevin Brennan told Babergh’s planning committee that despite spending £150,000 on updating the building and supporting the business by £100,000 in three years it was not possible to run it as a going concern.

In 2017 campaigners seeking to retain The Kings Head as a public house lost their battle after Babergh Council granted permission to turn the 400-year-old building into a craft shop and café.

It has been run successfully as Oranges & Lemons Shop & Café since the summer of 2017, after manager Idoia Garcia moved her small business from Manningtree High Street to the former pub.

Oranges & Lemons Shop & Café was approached for comment.