Overall confidence among East of England businesses dropped just one percentage point between August and September, according to the latest Lloyds business barometer - Credit: Brafe Engineering

Nerves were steadying among East of England businesses in the first half of September, new figures suggest.

Lloyds Bank's business barometer for September showed confidence among the region's firms dropping just one percentage point from the previous month. However, while becoming more upbeat about the economy as a whole their confidence in their own business prospects was waning.

A total of 1,200 companies were interviewed – including 100 businesses in the East of England – between September 1 and 15. But that was before chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his mini-budget on September 23 - which went down like a lead balloon in the currency markets and among many economists.

Optimism about the economy rose 10 points to stand at -1% among East businesses. Meanwhile, confidence about their own prospects fell 12 points to 4%. That gave an overall headline reading of 1%.

Across the UK as a whole, business confidence stayed the same as last month at 16%. Business confidence was up two points in both the retail and service sectors (15% and 17% respectively) - but both were close to 12-month lows, said Lloyds. Manufacturing and construction firms saw their lowest levels of business confidence this year, down two points in manufacturing to 14% and down 16 points to 10% in construction.

The survey showed East businesses continuing to look to diversify into new markets (35%), invest in their teams (27%) and evolve their offering (27%). A net balance of 5% of businesses in the region expect to boost their workforce over the next year - up six points on August.

Lloyds Bank commercial banking regional boss Dene Jones said: “After a turbulent summer for businesses here in the East, largely caused by ongoing rising inflation and supply chain disruption, it’s encouraging to see the ship steadied somewhat in September.

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking regional director Dene Jones - Credit: SWNS

“While wider economic uncertainty can be challenging for businesses to manage, those that continue to keep a close eye on their cash flow will be best placed to help mitigate the road ahead and be able to capitalise on any growth opportunities that come their way.”

Just three UK regions saw optimism rise in September - London (up 12 points to 33%), the South East (up 15 points to 15%) and Scotland (up 10 points to 15%). Only Wales (down five points to -4%) recorded a negative overall confidence reading.

Lloyds economist Hann-Ju Ho said: “It is encouraging to see business confidence stabilising after a three-month decline. Firms’ assessment of their own trading prospects also remained steady and continues to show some resilience during turbulent times.

"Yet, cost pressures remain, as more businesses look to raise prices to help protect their margins while wage pressures show little sign of abating at this stage. With the recent volatility in financial markets as well as the government’s Growth Plan and energy cap announcements, it will be interesting to see how these measures affect business confidence.”



