Special Report

A timely cheque for as little as £300 can stop the lights going out on small businesses as owners face a barrage of financial blows.

Liz Barclay - the government official tasked with changing the UK's "poor" late payment culture - suggests that simply paying up on time can make the difference between survival and failure for many smaller traders during a bleak period of rising costs and acute labour shortages.

Record inflation levels and a shortage of skilled staff is hitting small businesses in the East of England harder than ever.

According to lobby group the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) East - which has long campaigned for action over late payments - they are being "driven to the brink" by spiralling utility bills.

Ms Barclay says waiting to be paid is a major cause of small business failure - as well as mental health problems among business owners.

Her task is to challenge transgressors and encourage more small business owners to be more confident in demanding prompt recompense. The sums she is getting back for small companies - which can vary in size from a single employee to up to 50 - can be as little as £68 or as much as £68,000, she says.

A poor payment culture has been harming business and the economy for decades, she said, adding: "The issue for a small business is a dispute over £300 may make the difference between keeping the lights on and going to the wall."

Not paying invoices by the due date is one thing. The other is that small operators are often reluctant to draw up more stringent terms for payment, in case they lose the work. In some cases, they might wait 130 days before the bill has to be paid. "Small businesses think they have to accept the payment terms offered," she says.

Yet small enterprises of up to 50 workers employ 33pc the entire UK workforce - in East Anglia it's slightly below that at 32pc.

"That small business might be at the bottom end of the supply chain. It might be a grocer supplying restaurants around the East of England. That guy is fundamental to the supply chain," she says.

But right now, as their bills rocket, they are running low on cash reserves - which means they are teetering on the edge, she explains.

"I have spoken to small businesses, a few of who have said we can't take home a salary. By the time we have paid our bills and our wages if we want to keep the lights on and the skilled people we need that means we are driving our household into debt because we can't take a salary."

Some are "very close to the precipice", she warns. One hotel owner she spoke to saw quarterly utility bills rocket from £2k to £10k - but couldn't see a way to put up her bills by £32k to cover the difference.

Her office - and the FSB - is supporting a "Wait Off Campaign encouraging larger firms to stump up quickly and support their supply chains.

According to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) there are 156,495 small businesses in the East of England, accounting for 97pc of the region's private sector businesses.

In the second quarter of 2022, while 42pc of the region's small firms saw revenues rise, 40pc reported a decline - up 10pc on the first quarter.

Domestic economic pressures saw confidence among small firms in the East of England plummet from a positive rating of 11 points in the first quarter of 2022, to -10 in the second quarter.

And their workforces are shrinking. The BEIS figures show 13pc of firms reduced staff in quarter two - compared to 11pc of firms taking on more staff.

Candy Richards, FSB development manager for East Anglia, suggests the situation has never been worse for the region's small firms.

“Right now, local businesses are reporting that things have never been tougher. While record inflation is hitting us all hard – for small businesses it’s driving up costs across the board and pushing many to the brink," she says.

"It is now the norm for our local businesses to see their energy costs rising by as much as 500pc - adding tens of thousands of pounds to their energy bills. Inflation is also pushing up the cost of fuel, products, and materials. Although official inflation figures now stand at 10.1pc, for businesses it is far, far higher.

“Our small businesses in East Anglia really care about their customers and are doing their best to absorb inflationary costs and limit price increases. But for those with limited cash reserves, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to do so. With households already pulling back on spending, many small businesses are concerned that price increases could lead to fewer customers.

“Locally, staff shortages are also a real concern for small businesses. Many pubs and restaurants, for example, are having to reduce their opening hours because they simply cannot get the staff they need to keep their doors open.

“It’s therefore no surprise that in the last three months our local businesses have reported a significant drop in business confidence and investment plans.

“To help small businesses, there are some measures that government could take right now. Firstly, a cut in VAT and fuel duty could make a real difference. Secondly, we need to see urgent help on energy bills – similar to the energy bills support scheme for households. A reversal of the recent hike in National Insurance would also help small businesses manage their staffing costs.”

Meanwhile while the Consumer Prices Index rose 10.1pc - the highest since records began in 1997 - and Producer Price Inflation rocketed to 22.6pc in the 12 months to July.

“We’re seeing a toxic cocktail of rampant inflation, high taxes, soaring energy costs and shrinking economic growth. Action is needed right now," said FSB national chairman Martin McTague.

It's a "difficult moment", admits Ms Barclay. But if you are a small firm with a payment dispute she is recommending coming to her office. "If you have a problem being paid come to use before you go to anyone else," she says.

To contact the Small Business Commissioner to complain about late payments, contact complaints@smallbusinesscommissioner.gov.uk or 0121 695 7770 or email​​ enquiries@smallbusinesscommissioner.gov.uk. You can also visit the Office of the Small Business Commissioner website for resources to help you prevent and challenge late payments.

How will new PM help small businesses?

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has signalled she will intervene to help companies deal with soaring energy bills this winter if she becomes prime minister.

The South West Norfolk MP said she’s looking at offering help “across the board”, including businesses - despite previously saying she did not believe in “giving out handouts”.

"I’m very, very aware that it’s not just customers, or consumers, that are facing energy price problems, it’s small businesses,” she said.

Meanwhile, leadership rival Rishi Sunak said Ms Truss needs to be more transparent about her plans for tax cuts alongside an emergency budget to address the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy bills.

A statement from Mr Sunak's campaign said: "Following weeks of rejecting direct support payments as 'handouts', Truss supporters have slowly woken up to the reality of what winter brings. They now say that they will provide people with help - but what help, for who, when and how it will be paid for remains a mystery.

"The reality is that Truss cannot deliver a support package as well as come good on £50bn worth of unfunded, permanent tax cuts in one go."