Tony Danker, director-general of the CBI, was visiting the East of England and attending a regional dinner in Cambridge - Credit: CBI

The clean energy sector could become the eastern region's version of London's huge financial services sector, a top business leader has suggested.

Tony Danker, director general of business lobby group the CBI, was visiting the East of England this week to attend a regional dinner in Cambridge on Tuesday night (July 12) at which he was due to address members.

"I think this region should be to clean energy as the financial services is to London," he said. "Clean energy should be the next financial services of Britain."

This would not only fulfil the UK's own net zero targets, but could be an important export, by building IP (intellectual property) know-how, he suggested.

There was 130 trillion dollars-worth of investment in green energy looking for a home, he pointed out, and the UK must position itself to secure a share.

But feedback he has received suggested certain areas - such as planning and consent which were "just ludicrously long" - needed to be speeded up and the weight of bureaucracy reduced, he said.

"The UK can genuinely beat the world in clean energy sectors but there are a few challenges to overcome."

These included that the US, the European Union and China were investing huge sums in the form of state subsidies to enable them to build their capabilities. The UK state was investing less but that was OK as long as there were clear pathways for private companies to invest, he said.

The East of England has the potential from East Anglia right up the north coast "to be one of the most compelling" clean energy areas in the world, he added.

The government needed to deliver on planning and detail to enable that, he said.

He also felt that other sectors in the region - such as life sciences and digital - were continuing to do well in spite of the huge challenges of higher costs and inflation.

"It absolutely dispels the idea that we are absolutely destined for recession because there's growth out there in lots of different sectors," he said.



