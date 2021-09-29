East of England Co-op gives key workers priority hour at petrol stations

Published: 5:12 PM September 29, 2021

The East of England Co-op has announced several fuelling stations will be have priority access for key workers (file photo) - Credit: East of England Co-op

East of England Co-op petrol stations across Suffolk and north Essex are introducing a priority fuelling hour for NHS staff, care workers and emergency services.

Forecourts across the county have temporarily closed in the last week as panic-buying and a shortage of lorry drivers limited the amount of fuel available at petrol stations.

Lengthy queues have been seen outside petrol stations across the region since the end of last week.

The shortage of fuel at the pumps has sparked lengthy queues - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

In response to the crisis, the East of England Co-op said that from 6am-7am only key workers would be able to use pumps at its petrol stations.

From Thursday, only NHS, social care, and emergency services workers with an ID badge will be allowed to use the stations during that time.

The rules will be in effect at the following forecourts:

High Road West, Felixstowe

Station Road, Woodbridge

Nacton Road, Ipswich

Stanway Retail Park, Colchester

Samson Road, Brightlingsea