East Anglia's farming industry is facing a mental health crisis, a top regional banker and ambassador has warned.

Matt Hubbard, people director and East of England ambassador for Lloyds Banking Group, said mounting challenges were putting pressure on farmers - in particular those involved in livestock.

Matt Hubbard, people director and East of England Ambassador for Lloyds Banking Group - Credit: Lloyds Banking Group

Mr Hubbard - who also acts as a mental health ambassador for the bank - said a survey carried out earlier this year by the Farm Safety Foundation revealed a staggering 92% of those aged under 40 ranked poor mental health as the biggest hidden problem facing farmers today.

"UK farmers have experienced uncertainty for years. Now the surging inflation on raw materials, increasing energy costs, the challenge of finding and retaining farmworkers, the after-effects of the pandemic, and climate change, are all factors farmers need to navigate if they are to remain successful," he said.

"Often dubbed the ‘Breadbasket of England’ and famed for pig and poultry farming, the East generates millions for the local economy each year.

"The sense of pride and love for agriculture is clear, yet the pressure to sustain businesses, jobs, and traditions, all while preparing for a changing world, is felt by many."

It was "essential" that farmers deal with their mental health concerns, and talk about the issues they face, he said.

"As a mental health ambassador for Lloyds Banking Group and a person whose own family has been affected by the consequences of ill mental health, I understand the importance of having open conversations on this issue," he said.

"Giving daylight to the topic – whether it feels convenient to do so – is the only way we will ease the stigma that so many still feel stifled by, leaving them reluctant to seek help.

"Despite the many shared challenges facing those working in the sector, we must all remember that there is no one-size fits solution when it comes to mental health support."

But mental health concerns are not always easy to spot, he said, with symptoms including changes in behaviour, sleep patterns, and avoidance or withdrawal from decision making.

"I would advise anyone who may be struggling to contact one of the many excellent support organisations including rural mental health support helpline, YANA (You Are Not Alone), which provides appropriate support to those in the wider agricultural sector," he said.

It was also important to address root causes of stress, and his banking group's teams talked to farmers and agricultural suppliers in East Anglia every day of the week during the pandemic and signposted financial support and solutions to help them through the crisis, he said.

"When it comes to financial planning, your bank is your first port of call but if you need specific financial advice from people trained in mental health, the Mental Health and Money Advice Service can help.

"They can signpost you to a range of confidential helplines, staffed by experienced professionals trained in both counselling and financial services."

He urged anyone who may be suffering to speak with someone. "As hard as that first step feels, it is always better to talk. To those who think someone they know is struggling, do not shy away from the topic – do your best to encourage them to speak to a professional," he said.

For anyone suffering mental anguish, rural mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) can be contacted on 0300 323 0400 or helpline@yanahelp.org.

Farming Community Network’s helpline is 03000 111 999 or help@fcn.org.uk