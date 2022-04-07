East Anglian retailer launches new perks scheme for members

Niall O’Keeffe, joint chief executive at the East of England Co-op, and Amy Coulthard, membership and partnerships manager at the East of England Co-op, visit Banham Zoo to mark the launch of the new member benefits scheme - Credit: Ashley Pickering

The East of England Co-op has launched a new 'member perks' package offering exclusive money-saving offers throughout the year.

The retailer, which has more than 230 branches across Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, has launched a new scheme for members including money off local attractions and discounts for eating out.

Current offers include 50% off admission to Banham Zoo and Africa Alive, 10% off in-store at The Original Factory Shop and £5 off pizza at Dough&Co restaurants.

Members can also benefit from 10% off Wherstead Park events such as weddings and conferences, discounted magazine subscriptions, money-off bicycle servicing and offers on gym memberships.

Niall O’Keeffe, East of England Co-op joint chief executive, said: “Our members are also our shareholders; they are central to our business and we simply could not exist without them.

"That is why we have launched these perks in conjunction with our partners. There are already lots of benefits to being an East of England Co-op member and these new offers will reward our members even further and help them to enjoy fun days out for less.

"Better still, the partnerships we are building will help support local businesses and attractions following a difficult few years.

“We will be expanding our member perks across the region so members can expect a continuous stream of discounts from a range of brands they know and love. We’re also keen to hear from our members about the types of offers they’d like to see, so if you’ve got a suggestion please do get in touch and let us know.”