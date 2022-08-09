News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Retail chain appeals for more food bank donations during summer break

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 3:38 PM August 9, 2022
The East of England Co-op is encouraging customers to Shop & Share this summer by donating to local food banks

The East of England Co-op is encouraging customers to Shop & Share this summer by donating to local food banks - Credit: Ashley Pickering

East of England Co-op has launched a drive to encourage shoppers to donate to food banks this summer.

The retail chain - which operates 230 stores across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex - said it was making its 'shop and share' appeal as families face financial pressures during the summer break amid the cost-of-living crisis

The amount of donations to food banks typically drops to less than half that made at peak periods such as Christmas, it said.

Joint chief executive Niall O’Keeffe said: “It has never been more important to support families in crisis with a donation to a food bank. In the image we have created, we wanted to demonstrate the impact on food banks when donations of important items, ranging from canned fruit to deodorant, drop to worringly low levels in the summer months. Across the region we support 24 food banks, working daily to help everyone in our community access good, nutritional and affordable food.

“We are asking customers to ‘Shop and Share’ where they can and help us support their local community by donating to local food banks using the collection points in store.”

Rob Humphries, food bank manager at Reach Haverhill said: “Many people feel motivated to donate to food banks during the festive month as it is of course a time for giving. But there are families in crisis all year round that need our support, especially during the summer holidays, and donations can drop dramatically this time of year.

"We are particularly in need of long-life fruit juice, coffee and custard at the moment, but gratefully welcome all contributions.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa
  2. 2 'Ipswich will be my club for the rest of my days' - Chambers on Town return
  3. 3 Town closing in on deal for experienced defender Keogh
  1. 4 'Childhood dream' as opening date nears for Suffolk coastal restaurant
  2. 5 Popular family-run butchers announces closure
  3. 6 Range Rover stolen from home in east Suffolk
  4. 7 85 school children under 4 suspended in Suffolk
  5. 8 Buildings damaged after reports of people running on rooftops
  6. 9 Sir Cliff Richard sends best wishes to Summer Holiday cast
  7. 10 No music after 11pm at village pub following licence review

Donation points are available in all East of England Co-op stores. Visit the website to find out what the chain is doing https://www.eastofengland.coop/supporting-communities/supporting-food-justice-for-all.

Essex
Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

New ground feeling: Ipswich Fans before kick-off at Forest Green Rovers.

Football | Live

How it unfolded, as Town pick up a 2-1 victory at Forest Green

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
The fight happened outside the Never Say Die pub in Jaywick

Two arrests as man suffers serious injuries in pub brawl in seaside village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Aldeburgh food and drink festival at Snape Maltings

Top food event set to provide showcase for more than 100 Suffolk producers

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsy celebrates at Forest Green Rovers.

Football | Player Ratings

How the Ipswich Town players performed in their victory at Forest Green

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon