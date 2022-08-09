The East of England Co-op is encouraging customers to Shop & Share this summer by donating to local food banks - Credit: Ashley Pickering

East of England Co-op has launched a drive to encourage shoppers to donate to food banks this summer.

The retail chain - which operates 230 stores across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex - said it was making its 'shop and share' appeal as families face financial pressures during the summer break amid the cost-of-living crisis

The amount of donations to food banks typically drops to less than half that made at peak periods such as Christmas, it said.

Joint chief executive Niall O’Keeffe said: “It has never been more important to support families in crisis with a donation to a food bank. In the image we have created, we wanted to demonstrate the impact on food banks when donations of important items, ranging from canned fruit to deodorant, drop to worringly low levels in the summer months. Across the region we support 24 food banks, working daily to help everyone in our community access good, nutritional and affordable food.

“We are asking customers to ‘Shop and Share’ where they can and help us support their local community by donating to local food banks using the collection points in store.”

Rob Humphries, food bank manager at Reach Haverhill said: “Many people feel motivated to donate to food banks during the festive month as it is of course a time for giving. But there are families in crisis all year round that need our support, especially during the summer holidays, and donations can drop dramatically this time of year.

"We are particularly in need of long-life fruit juice, coffee and custard at the moment, but gratefully welcome all contributions.”

Donation points are available in all East of England Co-op stores. Visit the website to find out what the chain is doing https://www.eastofengland.coop/supporting-communities/supporting-food-justice-for-all.