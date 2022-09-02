New Co-op supermarket opens its doors in Suffolk town

Opening of the new East of England Co-op store in Needham Market, Suffolk - Credit: East of England Co-op

A new East of England Co-op supermarket has opened in a Suffolk town.

Needham Market has welcomed the arrival of the new supermarket this week which has opened in Hurstlea Road, next to the Chambers Green housing development.

This larger store will be replacing the current site in King William Street.

Covering about 4,000 square feet, there will be a "wider range and more variety of products" available to shoppers.

The new East of England Co-op in Hurstlea Road, Needham Market - Credit: East of England Co-op

Store manager Danny Hyam, who previously ran the East of England Co-op store in Barking Road, said: "We have a large community of East of England Co-op customers in Needham Market, so it was important for us to create a bigger store to supply locals with more range and offer a wider variety for those doing their weekly shops or in need of a top up.

"The new store stocks local food and drink, fresh orange juice and coffee to go, and premium products including the Cooks frozen ready meal range which can’t be bought anywhere else in the town.

“Providing a hub for Needham shoppers to get all their essentials in one place will be beneficial to the town, limiting the need to travel out to surrounding areas, making it more sustainable and helping to support the local economy.

"The store has a cash machine and two electric vehicle charging points boosting the number of public charging points in the town.”

The Hurstlea Road store will be open Monday to Saturday, 7am to 10pm and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.



