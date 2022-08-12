Savills worked on The Range deal which will involve the retailer occupying a huge £200m, 1.2 million square foot distribution unit at Gateway 14 in Stowmarket - Credit: Jaynic

East Anglian estate agents are celebrating a strong start to the year - as the post-pandemic property bounce-back continues.

Savills' regional agents reported a busy start to 2022 - as the national firm announced a healthy start to 2022.

The UK company saw revenues rise 11% from £932.6m in the first half of 2021 to £1,037.4m during the same period in 2022 - while underlying profit before tax hit £59.2m - slightly down on £66.1m in 2021.

Commercial transaction revenue rose 26% overall with growth across all regions - but while UK residential markets performed well activity levels were down.

Group chief executive Mark Ridley said the year had presented a number of heightened macro-economic risks to investors, corporates and to many people's personal lives - but the company had risen to the challenge.

"I am delighted with the responses of our people and our clients to doing business in challenging circumstances and specifically in respect of their support for Ukraine," he said.

But with inflation driving interest rates up globally, real estate markets began to adjust in the second quarter, he said.

"We expect that process to continue through the second half of the year. However, there remains significant investor interest in the secure income characteristics of real estate and occupiers are progressively focusing on improving the sustainability characteristics of their portfolios as well as creating environments in which staff can thrive."

It was too early to say what effect the political and economic situation would have on property sales volumes globally, but there was "clearly a risk" of a short-term reduction in activity as markets adjust, he added.

Office heads across the region reported a successful first half to the year.

Tom Orford of Savills Suffolk said the Ipswich office enjoyed a strong first half of the year. "The residential and new homes teams continue to experience high levels of activity, while colleagues in our rural and commercial divisions have also completed some noteworthy deals," he added.

"We have several new launches in the pipeline for the rest of the year and are looking forward to growing our teams with the arrival of two new apprentices in September.”

Among the major deals was a large distribution hub. Savills and Avison Young jointly advised Mid Suffolk District Council and developer Jaynic and conditional contracts were exchanged to develop a 1.2 million sq ft building for retailer The Range on a freehold turnkey basis at Gateway 14 in Stowmarket.

Mark Little at Savills Norfolk, said it had been "an extremely busy" year for his office.

"Our teams in residential, new homes, rural and development have completed on some significant deals and I am very grateful for everyone’s loyalty, hard work and dedication, which has been the cornerstone of our success.

"The pace shows no signs of slowing and we look forward to continuing to support our clients and grow our business further as we head into the autumn.”

In Essex, Stephen White at Chelmsford, said the branch had bolstered workforces across a number of divisions.

"Teams in development services, rural and commercial have transacted on several important deals. Our new planning team continues to go from strength to strength and has expanded our offering in some key locations, while our residential and new homes departments continue to see high levels of activity.”

