Hybrid working has become embedded in the East of England employment culture in the post-pandemic era, a survey suggests.

More than half of the region's employers (53%) have seen a rise in the flexible working model - where workers split their time between home or working remotely and the workplace - compared to before the Covid-19 crisis, the study found.

Dispute resolution and advice body Acas commissioned the YouGov poll to compare working practice before and after the pandemic.

It also found two-fifths of East of England employers (41%) saw an increase in staff working from home full-time.

Acas East of England area director Maria Shinn said while some employees preferred not to work from home many had embraced it.

“The pandemic has been a turbulent period for businesses in the East of England and many have had to explore new ways of working," she said.

“Our poll has revealed an increase in hybrid working among staff in the East of England, which can be a great solution to attract and retain workers.

“There will also be some employees who prefer not to work at home or find it impractical, so businesses should explore solutions that work for all employees and ensure nobody is disadvantaged.”

Acas pointed out that the flexibility offered by hybrid working could help businesses to attract and retain staff as well as increase their productivity - as it enabled workers to balance work and personal responsibilities.

It advised companies in the region to have a hybrid working policy explaining how workers can request it and how that request will be assessed. It could also suggested they could include principles such as a maximum number of days that could be worked from home a week.

Decisions on whether to approve a staff request for hybrid working should be fair and transparent - and other forms of flexible working could also be discussed, said Acas.

Employers should ensure staff working remotely are not excluded and have the same access to workplace opportunities as other workers - such as team building activities, training and social activities, it advised.

Other pitfalls include staff working from home struggling to switch off from work or working longer hours.

"Employers must follow the law on working hours and employees should make sure they take their rest breaks and take care of their mental health and consider a trial period to see if it works and if any further adjustments to arrangements are needed," it said.

The YouGov survey was carried out online between March 28 and April 5 using a sample of 1074 adults, 73 of whom were from the East of England.