Promotion
Registration open for digital business festival
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
East Suffolk’s annual business festival begins next week, with an online programme of events and seminars designed to support local businesses.
Beginning on Monday, February 7, the two-week business festival will feature a wide range of easily accessible, bite-sized online events which will provide an opportunity for local businesses to learn more about the support and advice available in their area.
The theme for this year’s business festival is ‘all things digital’ and the events will include the launch of new digital business support programmes, digital tech demos, information on local digital projects and a wide range of workshops, webinars and learning seminars.
Cllr Craig Rivett, cabinet member for economic development and deputy leader of the council, said: “We are pleased to once again be holding our business festival, which is always a popular event with local businesses.
"To make the events programme as convenient as possible, the festival will comprise both live and pre-recorded events, enabling business owners to join at a time to suit them best.
“The past two years have been an incredibly challenging time for all of our businesses and we hope that our packed programme of free events will support our businesses to move forward in the new digital world in which we now find ourselves.”
Events at this year's business festival include:
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk headteacher shocked at 'inadequate' Ofsted rating
- 2 Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country
- 3 Tribute to 'caring' mum, 43, who loved family holidays and fishing
- 4 Painter and decorator banned from road for drink driving
- 5 Town could have almost 7,000 fans at big away clash
- 6 Fuller Flavour: My new favourite Ipswich Town player
- 7 Have you eaten at this exclusive lunch club - on a Suffolk industrial estate?
- 8 Teenager taken to hospital after being assaulted by five men
- 9 Assessment of Ipswich Town's squad now the window's shut
- 10 More strong winds to hit Suffolk and north Essex
- Business advice surgeries
- New Anglia Growth Hub advisor drop-ins
- East Suffolk Digital Trails
- How to be part of the Sizewell C supply chain
- Digital skills and funding for your business
- Human communication in an online world
- Click It Local: best practice and guide to selling
Recorded events, podcasts and pre-recorded webinars will be made available throughout the two-week period and beyond at eastsuffolkmeansbusiness.co.uk. These include a webinar on the VCSE sector and digital advancements; the Suffolk Coast DMO and its offer to businesses; First Light Festival on successful event organisation and more.
The festival is organised by East Suffolk Council’s Economic Development Team, working with local partners including MENTA, NWES, Screen Suffolk, New Anglia Growth Hub, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, Innovation Martlesham and more.
Businesses can pre-register for events now – a full programme is available at eastsuffolkmeansbusiness.co.uk/east-suffolk-digital-business-festival