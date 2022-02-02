Promotion

Businesses can pre-register for the East Suffolk Business Festival's online programme of events now - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East Suffolk’s annual business festival begins next week, with an online programme of events and seminars designed to support local businesses.

Beginning on Monday, February 7, the two-week business festival will feature a wide range of easily accessible, bite-sized online events which will provide an opportunity for local businesses to learn more about the support and advice available in their area.

The theme for this year’s business festival is ‘all things digital’ and the events will include the launch of new digital business support programmes, digital tech demos, information on local digital projects and a wide range of workshops, webinars and learning seminars.

Cllr Craig Rivett, cabinet member for economic development and deputy leader of the council, said: “We are pleased to once again be holding our business festival, which is always a popular event with local businesses.

"To make the events programme as convenient as possible, the festival will comprise both live and pre-recorded events, enabling business owners to join at a time to suit them best.

“The past two years have been an incredibly challenging time for all of our businesses and we hope that our packed programme of free events will support our businesses to move forward in the new digital world in which we now find ourselves.”

Events at this year's business festival include:

Business advice surgeries

New Anglia Growth Hub advisor drop-ins

East Suffolk Digital Trails

How to be part of the Sizewell C supply chain

Digital skills and funding for your business

Human communication in an online world

Click It Local: best practice and guide to selling

Recorded events, podcasts and pre-recorded webinars will be made available throughout the two-week period and beyond at eastsuffolkmeansbusiness.co.uk. These include a webinar on the VCSE sector and digital advancements; the Suffolk Coast DMO and its offer to businesses; First Light Festival on successful event organisation and more.

The festival is organised by East Suffolk Council’s Economic Development Team, working with local partners including MENTA, NWES, Screen Suffolk, New Anglia Growth Hub, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, Innovation Martlesham and more.

Businesses can pre-register for events now – a full programme is available at eastsuffolkmeansbusiness.co.uk/east-suffolk-digital-business-festival