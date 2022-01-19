News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Business festival to take place early next month

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 5:11 PM January 19, 2022
Manufacturing at Spectra's plastic bottle making factory at Halesworth before the coronavirus lockdo

The East Suffolk Business Festival will be taking place early in February - Credit: Spectra Packaging

A festival supporting local businesses will be taking place early next month.  

The East Suffolk Digital Business Festival begins on Monday, February 7 and runs for two weeks until Friday, February 18, 2022. 

The festival will feature a range of easily accessible, ‘bite sized’ events which will provide an opportunity for local businesses to learn something new, find out what’s happening in their area and learn where they can access local support programmes. 

This year, the theme for the business festival is ‘all things digital’ and it will include the launch of new digital business support programmes, digital tech demonstrations, business support and advice, information on local digital projects and a wide range of workshops, webinars and learning seminars.

To find out more about the event, visit https://eastsuffolkmeansbusiness.co.uk/events 

