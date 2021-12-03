Special East Suffolk Christmas Carol to promote local businesses this winter

11-year-old Bella Wood is the singer of the East Suffolk Christmas Carol, she is also part of the South Suffolk Youth Orchestra. - Credit: Ricardo Markin

The classic carol The Twelve Days of Christmas has been given an East Suffolk make-over as part of a new campaign to boost local businesses this winter.

The re-imagined lyrics showcase what is on offer in East Suffolk, and the song is sung by an 11-year-old girl from Woodbridge.

East Suffolk Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, Craig Rivett said: “This is a fabulous, creative and festive way for us to showcase some of our brilliant independent shops and is designed to encourage people to really embrace what they have on their doorstep this Christmas."

Star of the song, vocalist Bella Wood added: “I think it’s really important to support our local shops, who have had a really difficult time with the pandemic.

"I love the Thoroughfare in Woodbridge – my family and I will definitely be shopping there this Christmas."

The Mayor of Bungay features on the track and believes that it helps to showcase the "incredible" places to visit in East Suffolk. - Credit: Ricardo Markin

The Mayor of Bungay, John Adams, also features on the song. He said: "East Suffolk is teaming with great places to visit, wonderful shops to explore and incredible places to eat and drink.

“Bungay is one of those and I am incredibly proud to be part of this campaign that celebrates the diverse and unique high streets in East Suffolk with a really wonderful song."