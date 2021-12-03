Special East Suffolk Christmas Carol to promote local businesses this winter
- Credit: Ricardo Markin
The classic carol The Twelve Days of Christmas has been given an East Suffolk make-over as part of a new campaign to boost local businesses this winter.
The re-imagined lyrics showcase what is on offer in East Suffolk, and the song is sung by an 11-year-old girl from Woodbridge.
East Suffolk Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, Craig Rivett said: “This is a fabulous, creative and festive way for us to showcase some of our brilliant independent shops and is designed to encourage people to really embrace what they have on their doorstep this Christmas."
Star of the song, vocalist Bella Wood added: “I think it’s really important to support our local shops, who have had a really difficult time with the pandemic.
"I love the Thoroughfare in Woodbridge – my family and I will definitely be shopping there this Christmas."
The Mayor of Bungay, John Adams, also features on the song. He said: "East Suffolk is teaming with great places to visit, wonderful shops to explore and incredible places to eat and drink.
“Bungay is one of those and I am incredibly proud to be part of this campaign that celebrates the diverse and unique high streets in East Suffolk with a really wonderful song."
Most Read
- 1 Burglar jailed for break-in at Stowmarket dental practice
- 2 Uproar as plans put in to turn Suffolk pub into vets
- 3 New farm shop and cafe opens in Suffolk countryside
- 4 Parish council concerned about plans for new A14 service station
- 5 Further case of Omicron Covid variant detected in East Anglia
- 6 Rail services affected after person hit by train
- 7 13 years behind bars for man who killed a dad out celebrating with family
- 8 Former Town defender McGreal returns to club in coaching role
- 9 Soldiers tested in drugs probe at Suffolk airbase
- 10 Friends speak of 'spiking' in market town and advise others: 'be careful'